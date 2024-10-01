Calling community volunteers! Worthing's Guild Care charity needs you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Becoming a volunteer is easier than you might think - and more rewarding than you might imagine. Giving just an hour a week could make a remarkable difference in someone’s life. Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is looking for more volunteers to help with its community services and welcomes applications from people of all ages and abilities.

One of Guild Care’s friendly volunteers, Becky, helps at their Creating Connections weekly sessions for people over 65. Creating Connections activities range from arts & crafts and knit & natter to tai chi, singing for fun, bingo, quiz clubs, and many more.

Every session brings people together with the aim of reducing social isolation and social stigma. Volunteers are on hand to help each session run smoothly, offering a mug of tea, a friendly welcome and help to guide the activities.

“Guild Care’s like my second family,” said Becky, Volunteer at Creating Connections, “I joined as a member at first, coming to the crafts session and the social group. I started to help and found I enjoyed it. I just love coming here as a volunteer on a Wednesday afternoon for bingo and helping with the monthly Sunday lunch.”

Guild Care is keen to hear from more volunteers for its popular 'Creating Connections' activities

Creating Connections aims to support people to remain independent in their own homes and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation which can have a significant impact on people’s health and well-being. Most of the sessions are free to attend but must be booked in advance with Guild Care’s Creating Connections team on 01903 528635 who can also provide a timetable of the different activities.

As a volunteer-led service, Creating Connections is a chance to join a friendly, inclusive team and to share your time and your talents - whether that’s making the perfect cup of tea or leading a small arts & crafts group.

Becky explains some of the duties she carries out at Creating Connections and proves that age is no barrier to becoming a volunteer. She said, “I talk with everyone, make refreshments, offer biscuits, give out the prizes and do the raffle. Even at our age we can help others and you’ll enjoy yourself. I look forward to coming, rain or shine! I love it, everything about it.”

If you think you might be interested in volunteering, please contact Guild Care’s Volunteer Team on 01903 600602 or email them at [email protected].