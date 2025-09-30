Calling Sussex schools, clubs and volunteers - it’s time to recognise your sporting champions

Sussex’s sporting stars, schools, clubs, and community champions are being called on to step forward as nominations open for the Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards 2025.

Taking place on Thursday, November 27, at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove, the annual celebration will honour the people and projects making a real difference to health, wellbeing and community life across the county through sport and physical activity.

Nominations must be received by 11.59pm on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Active Sussex Chief Executive Anthony Statham said: “The Sussex Sport & Physical Activity Awards are all about celebrating the people and projects that make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“We want to hear your stories, so if you know a school, club, organisation or individual making an impact, please nominate them and help us give them the recognition they deserve.”

The awards recognise excellence, innovation, and dedication across a wide range of categories:

Active School of the Year - celebrating schools that use PE, sport and activity to boost pupils’ wellbeing, learning and engagement.

Community Impact Award - recognising projects that break down barriers and make a lasting difference in their communities.

Environmental Sustainability Award - highlighting organisations tackling their environmental impact and inspiring others to follow.

Health Improvement Award - rewarding individuals or small teams who are using activity to tackle health inequalities and improve lives.

Diversity and Inclusion Award - honouring organisations or projects leading the way in creating more inclusive opportunities.

Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award - celebrating decades of dedication from those who have shaped sport and physical activity in Sussex.

Rising Star Award - recognising emerging talent making a big impact early in their career or voluntary journey.

Sports Personality of the Year - showcasing athletes from Sussex competing at the highest levels and inspiring others with their achievements.

Unsung Hero Award - celebrating volunteers whose passion and commitment are the heartbeat of their clubs and communities.

To view the full category criteria and submit a nomination, visit: www.activesussex.org/events-and-networks/sussex-sport-and-physical-activity-awards/