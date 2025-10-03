Camber Sands Welcome Centre opens to the public

A new centre that will improve safety, support and information for visitors to Camber Sands and provide improved toilet and shower facilities has officially opened.

Councillors and officers from Rother District Council were joined by partners to celebrate the transformation of a toilet and staffing block in Camber’s Central Car park into a new Welcome Centre.

The facility increases toilet provision at the beach, provides an improved headquarters for Operation Radcott, the multi-agency safety operation, increases first aid facilities, provides permanent storage for the RNLI, and has created a new kiosk.

Also included in the new centre is a community space for residents to use when Operation Radcott is not live.

Cutting the Ribbon - pictured from left: Cllr Hazel Timpe, RDC portfolio holder for tourism; Cllr Doug Oliver RDC leader; Lorna Ford, RDC chief executive; Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore

Councillor Doug Oliver, Leader of Rother District Council, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to celebrate the opening Camber Sands Welcome Centre and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in getting to this point.

“The centre will enable our Coastal Operations Team to provide even better safety support for visitors who come to enjoy the beautiful beach and environment, and will be used to educate on dune protection and sea safety.

“The environmentally and economically sustainable building will also help the council in continuing its support of the Camber community, as the facility will also be available for local people and businesses to use.”

Work was started by Baxall Construction in October 2024 following engagement work with the local community and with the help of funding from the district council, central government and funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Ends.