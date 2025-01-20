Campaign to promote Marshlink train journeys as ‘quicker and cheaper’ than car trips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Return journeys on the Marshlink line are both quicker and cheaper by rail rather than car, according to a detailed analysis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail has conducted a study of journey times and costs to and from all stations between Brighton and Ashford International.

It looked at peak time and off-peak trips with comparisons for the cost of single and return train tickets as well as travel times and mileage costs for car journeys.

For trips on the Marshlink line, the official figures show:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern train at Hastings station

:: Return journeys between Hastings and Ashford International can be up to 29 minutes quicker and up to £12.29 cheaper by train rather than car

:: Return journeys between Hastings and Rye can be up to 16 minutes quicker and up to £3.16 cheaper by train rather than car

:: Return journeys between Rye and Ashford International can be up to 26 minutes quicker and up to £7.85 cheaper by train rather than car

The actual figures for cost and time savings for each journey vary depending on the time of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern train at Rye station

The figures are being used in a publicity campaign to promote train travel by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) which works to connect communities to their railways. It ties in with a year-long promotion in 2025 called ‘Railway 200’ marking 200 years since the start of the modern railways with the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway in 1825.

Marshlink Community Rail Partnership Line Chair Kevin Boorman said: “The area has so much to offer in terms of places to visit and sites to see. Using the train to get around makes sense. It’s not only quicker and cheaper than the car in most cases but also better for the environment.”

Marshlink is one of 10 Community Rail lines served by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company.

More details of places to visit on the Marshlink line are at: visit1066country.com/

The full analysis and data from Network Rail are on the Community Rail Partnership’s website at: southeastcrp.org/