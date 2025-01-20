Campaign to promote Marshlink train journeys as ‘quicker and cheaper’ than car trips
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Network Rail has conducted a study of journey times and costs to and from all stations between Brighton and Ashford International.
It looked at peak time and off-peak trips with comparisons for the cost of single and return train tickets as well as travel times and mileage costs for car journeys.
For trips on the Marshlink line, the official figures show:
:: Return journeys between Hastings and Ashford International can be up to 29 minutes quicker and up to £12.29 cheaper by train rather than car
:: Return journeys between Hastings and Rye can be up to 16 minutes quicker and up to £3.16 cheaper by train rather than car
:: Return journeys between Rye and Ashford International can be up to 26 minutes quicker and up to £7.85 cheaper by train rather than car
The actual figures for cost and time savings for each journey vary depending on the time of travel.
The figures are being used in a publicity campaign to promote train travel by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) which works to connect communities to their railways. It ties in with a year-long promotion in 2025 called ‘Railway 200’ marking 200 years since the start of the modern railways with the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway in 1825.
Marshlink Community Rail Partnership Line Chair Kevin Boorman said: “The area has so much to offer in terms of places to visit and sites to see. Using the train to get around makes sense. It’s not only quicker and cheaper than the car in most cases but also better for the environment.”
Marshlink is one of 10 Community Rail lines served by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company.
More details of places to visit on the Marshlink line are at: visit1066country.com/
The full analysis and data from Network Rail are on the Community Rail Partnership’s website at: southeastcrp.org/