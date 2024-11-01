Campaign to raise awareness of killer kidney disease gains local support

An awareness-raising campaign from the nation’s leading kidney patient support charity has received the backing of people affected by a disease which is set to become the fifth biggest global killer by 2040.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kidney Care UK launched the campaign after research showed that over a quarter of people in the South East are unable to identify the main symptoms of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), which affects more than 7 million people in the UK – a million of whom are unaware they even have it.

The campaign is being backed by CKD patients across the UK including Pulborough man, Mark Bridger-Pescott, who came across the charity after looking for peer support when he was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease which attacks the kidneys and stops them from working properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most common signs of CKD are: cramps, itchy skin, dietary changes (food tasting different to how it does normally), nausea and/or vomiting, exhaustion, changes to your wee and swelling of your ankles/legs or face.

Canine Behaviour Therapist, Mark Bridger-Pescott was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys

Describing his symptoms and eventual diagnosis, Mark says: “It was just as the first Covid lockdown happened in March 2020 – I would have been around 50, maybe 51 at the time.

“I noticed that my calves would swell up towards the end of the day. You could see about an inch or so, popping out above my socks. I laughed it off, thinking it must be because I spend so much time outdoors, walking and training the dogs all day.

“My wife knew there was something odd about it though and sent the photos to a friend whose husband, a paramedic, took one look and said it was serious, and I should get myself to the doctors asap to get it checked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With everything going on at the time, it took about three weeks to get a GP appointment. The doctor wasn’t worried but sent me off for some tests. Another three weeks later and I had several missed calls from Brighton hospital telling me I needed to go in straight away, which was pretty worrying.

Canine Behaviour Therapist Mark Bridger-Pescott was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys

Eventually, I was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune condition that can cause your body to attack the kidneys.

“But here’s the kicker - I’d actually had other symptoms since I was in my 30s. I would feel so faint and exhausted that I would have to go and lie down and sleep for at least six hours before I could get up and function again. But because I’d learn to live with it and manage it, I just thought it was ‘one of those things’.

“Looking back now, it was all connected, but I didn’t have the information to piece it all together – which is why I think this campaign is so important.”

Our research also showed that:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over one third of people (35%) do not recognise that changes to your wee to be linked to kidney disease.More than three quarters (77%) do not realise that itchy skin is a sign of kidney disease.Around three quarters (73%) do not realise that muscle cramps are a sign that your kidneys may to be working properly.Almost two thirds (64%) of people do not know that puffy face, or swollen ankles/legs is a sign.Just over half of all people (54%) recognise that exhaustion is a sign.In response to this, Kidney Care UK is urging people to take their five minute online Kidney Health Checker (www.kidneycareuk.org/KidneyHealthChecker) to understand their risk and take action to prolong their kidney health as part of its #BloodyAmazingKidneys campaign.

Director of Policy at Kidney Care UK, Fiona Loud adds: “People with diabetes and high blood pressure are at increased risk of CKD – but not enough of them are being given an annual check to test their kidney function. We want to see at risk groups screened as early as possible – because a delay in diagnosing moderate to advanced CKD - even just by one year - means a 63% higher likelihood of kidney failure. And this has major implications for the people who then need invasive treatments, such as dialysis or a transplant, and is also a cost to the NHS that could be reduced with more preventative action.”