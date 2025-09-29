Can we do it? Yes, we can, say THINK18 members

A group of young adults with learning disabilities aged 16 to 35 years welcomed Chichester’s MP Jess Brown-Fuller with open arms as she visited their Saturday Morning Active Session at the Apuldram Centre last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The THINK18 members demonstrated the range of activities they enjoy each Saturday morning, including dance, art, fitness and yoga. They described how much enjoyment and social interaction they get from being part of the group, the friends they have made and the confidence they have gained.

“It is so heartwarming to visit groups such as THINK 18 who do so much for members of our community who find it difficult to access services and activities. You can clearly see how wonderful it is for these young adults to have the opportunity to come together and enjoy themselves in a close-knit community,” said Liberal Democrat MP Jess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many parents tell me of the struggle that they face when their child finishes formal education from 16 years on and report a cliff-edge of support. It’s brilliant that groups like THINK18 are tackling that issue and recognising that learning is a life-long activity,” Jess added.

Jess Brown-Fuller visits THINK 18

Tessa Denison set up think18 six years ago when she realised through her own daughter’s experience how much support for young people with learning difficulties drops off after school age. THINK 18 offers young people the opportunity to meet up in person on Saturdays and Sundays also via zoom during the week in the holidays. Activities include dance, drama workshops art, sport, pilates, pub night, bowling, supper club and outings, such as trips to the theatre. This year saw a large group head off to Exmoor for a successful camping holiday for families, carers and young adults.

THINK18 is funded through donations and grants and staff by volunteers.

“Our volunteers love working with us and are bowled over by the enthusiasm and spirit of our young people. Many of them go on to work in the caring, health or educational sectors,” said Tessa.

THINK 18 always welcomes new members and volunteers, if you would like to find out more please email [email protected]