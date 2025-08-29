Can you help make Christmas magical at Crawley garden centre?

This is no ordinary role – it’s a chance to become the face of Christmas at Squire’s Crawley.

Santa may be soaking up the sun and sipping mocktails right now, but back at Squire’s Garden Centres in Crawley, preparations are already underway for his return – and the team is on the lookout for someone very special to take on his most magical role!

Squire’s is recruiting for a cheerful, kind-hearted Santa to host their popular Christmas Grotto experience this festive season. The successful candidate will help bring festive cheer to children and families, creating unforgettable moments and sharing the spirit of Christmas with every visit.

Whether you’re retired and looking for something joyful to do, a performer at heart, or simply someone who loves making children smile and thrives on creating special memories for families, this is your moment to shine. You’ll be provided with Santa’s iconic outfit (no need to bring your own red suit!) and be supported by a team of helpful elves throughout your Grotto duties.

Santa on his holiday!

Ross McEwan, Retail Operations Director at Squire’s Garden Centres, comments:“Our Santa plays a huge part in creating magical family memories. We’re searching for someone who really embodies the warmth and spirit of the season – twinkling eyes, a hearty ‘Ho, ho, ho!’, and a genuine love of spreading joy to others. It’s a feel-good, rewarding role, and one that our centre teams truly cherish and support each year.”

The role runs at weekends from late November to Christmas Eve, and the last few days before Christmas, and is based at Squire’s Crawley. Grotto visits will once again support the centre’s Charity of the Year, with £1 from each ticket sold going directly to Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove.

Squire’s is a family-run business and prides itself on a welcoming and friendly environment. As part of the team, Santa will enjoy a supportive setting, staff benefits and, most importantly, the opportunity to make a real difference to hundreds of local families.

So, while the big man takes a well-earned beach break, could you be the Santa Squire’s Crawley needs this Christmas?

Visit the website - or pop in to Squire’s Crawley and meet Manager, Stuart Golds, for an informal chat - to find out more and apply for this very special role! https://careers.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/index.php?search=1&job_ref=10776