Canals and inland waterways talk for Lewes History Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes History Group's July Talk will take place on Monday, July 8 at 19:30pm. This month's speaker, Nick Kelly, will present ‘Canals and Inland Waterways in Sussex’

Before the arrival of the railways, and especially given the state of the roads across the Weald, the only practicable way to move heavy goods to and from Sussex was by boat, and Lewes owes its existence to its location on the navigable and tidal Ouse.

With the onset of the Industrial Revolution the need for such transport greatly increased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18th century especially saw huge developments in water transport, with new canals and navigations across the country connecting mines and factories with their markets.

A collier brig navigating the Chichester Canal, painted by J.M.W. Turner in 1828.

In his talk Nick Kelly will relate the Ouse Navigations upstream and downstream of Lewes in this period to other contemporary Sussex endeavours to improve the capacity and convenience of the transport of goods.

The illustration shows a painting completed in 1828 by J.M.W. Turner for the 3rd Earl of Egremont that features a collier brig navigating the Chichester Canal.

Event date and time: Monday, July 8 at 19:30pm

Location: King's Church, Lewes