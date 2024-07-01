Canals and inland waterways talk for Lewes History Group
and live on Freeview channel 276
Before the arrival of the railways, and especially given the state of the roads across the Weald, the only practicable way to move heavy goods to and from Sussex was by boat, and Lewes owes its existence to its location on the navigable and tidal Ouse.
With the onset of the Industrial Revolution the need for such transport greatly increased.
The 18th century especially saw huge developments in water transport, with new canals and navigations across the country connecting mines and factories with their markets.
In his talk Nick Kelly will relate the Ouse Navigations upstream and downstream of Lewes in this period to other contemporary Sussex endeavours to improve the capacity and convenience of the transport of goods.
The illustration shows a painting completed in 1828 by J.M.W. Turner for the 3rd Earl of Egremont that features a collier brig navigating the Chichester Canal.
Event date and time: Monday, July 8 at 19:30pm
Location: King's Church, Lewes
Booking link: Please click here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.