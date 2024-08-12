Cancer patients give QVH thumbs-up in national survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cancer patients at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (QVH) have said the hospital is the best in the country when it comes to needing help from ward staff in the latest NHS National Cancer Patient Experience Survey.

The survey, carried out by Picker on behalf of NHS England, has been designed to monitor national progress on Cancer care and provides information to drive local quality improvements to support Cancer patients.

The 2023 survey involved 132 NHS Trusts. Nationally, approximately 121,000 people were sent the survey, and of these 63,428 people responded to the survey, yielding a response rate of 52%, both nationally and at QVH.

In answers to two questions QVH had results better than the upper expected score, and in one QVH received the best score across all Trusts surveyed.

Clinical Nurse Specialists Nikki Starling, left, and Michelle Dunbar.

To the question “Patient was always able to get help from ward staff when needed,” 89% of QVH patients said they could. This was 16% better than the national average.

In response to the statement the “Patient was always able to discuss worries and fears with hospital staff” 86% of QVH patients said they could, which was 21% above the national average. It was also the highest score received by any Trust in the country to this statement.

QVH scored above the national average in the majority of areas surveyed, and did not have any scores below the expected range. Overall patients voted the care they received at 9 out of 10.

Jane Dickson, Interim Chief Nurse at QVH, said: “Since joining QVH I have personally seen how patients are at the heart of everything we do and these results further reinforce that. We are so pleased with the results of the survey, especially to score so highly in questions relating to help and support.

"These results are testament to the professionalism, commitment and compassion of our staff. We always strive to provide the best experience and outcome we possibly can for patients at QVH and we always look at ways in which we can do things better and improve, and the results of this survey will help us look for ways in which we can do that.”

A typical example of patient responses to questions around care received were that patients had ‘excellent care throughout, really felt supported and kept informed.’ One patient said, ‘I believe I got the best treatment very quickly. I was in a great hospital.’