'Captivating' art workshops at Collyer's as school hosts Forest School pupils
The students embarked on a photographic adventure lead by Photography teacher and Head of BTEC Creative Media Rebecca Moon, capturing the essence of their surroundings on campus, looking for leading lines and capturing the college from interesting viewpoints. From photograms to scanography, they experimented with different methods, each image telling a unique story.
In the Textiles department, the group marvelled at the diverse range of work. Susie McAlister Head of Art & Design at Collyer’s guided them through intricate weaving techniques and helped them create tie-dyed tote bags. The students left with a tangible piece of their creativity—a tote bag they could proudly take home. Susie said: “The students were so engaged and produced fantastic pieces; it was a pleasure to have them in the department.”
Joseph, one of the participants, shared his excitement: “The photography activities were fantastic! We loved roaming around campus, and the darkroom experience was truly captivating.”
Daisy echoed the sentiment: “It was a great opportunity to try something different. And the tote bag we made? Absolutely loved it!”
The Forest School Art & Design Teacher, Veronica Bex added: “It has been lovely to visit Textiles department and see the variety of work, thank you to the Collyer’s staff for having us”.
This visit provided a tantalising glimpse of what awaits The Forest School students when they officially join the Collyer’s community in the future. The fusion of art, creativity, and hands-on learning promises an inspiring journey ahead.
Laura Andrews Head of Photography, Assistant Director of Arts Faculty said: “Collyer’s continues to foster artistic exploration, nurturing the next generation of talented photographers and textile artists. We look forward to seeing more collaborations and creative endeavours in the future.”
