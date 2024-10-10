Care company's coffee and cake for Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care staff in Uckfield got together to enjoy coffee and cake for a good cause recently.

The staff from Candlelight Care shared home-made treats as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual ‘Coffee Morning Day’, an event which has taken place across the company’s five branches in recent weeks. The event raised £69 for the charity, bringing Candlelight Care’s total to date to over £280, alongside further funds raised for Breast Cancer Awareness by their colleagues in Wimborne in August.

Mandy Head, Registered Manager of Candlelight Care in Uckfield, said, “We have some very talented bakers amongst our staff team, who were delighted to have an opportunity to treat their colleagues to one of their masterpieces whilst raising money for this wonderful charity.”

Candlelight Care is a family-run company offering homecare and live-in care services in Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and East Sussex. With a Head Office in Glastonbury, Somerset, it has been caring for people of all ages in their own homes for over 35 years and its services are rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.