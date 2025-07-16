Care for Veterans café in Worthing welcomes residents and their families

An in-house café which was previously popular with residents at Care for Veterans has reopened.

The Worthing Home relaunched the café, named Cuppa Corner, on Tuesday 1 July, after home care provider Caremark offered to help run it.

The café encourages veterans and their visitors to socialise in a communal area and enjoy hot and cold drinks and snacks.

It had previously closed in 2018, but is now being run by volunteers from Caremark’s Worthing & Adur branch on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Staff from the domiciliary care provider already come into the Home regularly to help with activities in the Wellbeing Hub.

Care for Veterans provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions. It is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a recent merger.

Among those using Cuppa Corner was resident John. He said: “I’m happy it is open again. It means we can mix with other people and have our family come in.” Monica is also a resident at Care for Veterans, and enjoyed tea and carrot cake with her visiting sister. She said: “I think the café will make us all more sociable.”

Caremark named Care for Veterans as its charity of the year in April. Nicky Newham is the Registered Care Manager at the Worthing & Adur branch, and said: “It’s a privilege to come to the Home and help run its café and host activities. Care for Veterans embodies the values we cherish at Caremark Worthing & Adur, including dignity, respect and the right to independence. We’re really excited to help out at the Home and actively participate in their initiatives, strengthening community ties while raising awareness for the vital services they provide.”

Vicky Strange is Home Manager at Care for Veterans. She said: “It’s so lovely to see the café open as a focal point at the Home again. The residents love it and have said how happy they are to see it returning. We’re truly grateful to Caremark and their kind staff who are helping run it.”

For more information on Care for Veterans, go to www.careforveterans.org.uk