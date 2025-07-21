Care for Veterans’ Summer Fayre raises thousands for the charity
Around 600 people attended the family-friendly event at the Home in Worthing on Saturday July 12, helping to raise £5,700 for the charity.
Those attending on a sun-kissed day enjoyed plenty of live music, food and drinks, martial arts demonstrations, arts and crafts stalls and traditional games for people all ages. Refreshments were also available from the newly reopened Cuppa Corner café, and there were more stalls and fun activities in the Home’s Wellbeing Hub.
Guests included Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper, Tim Fooks, the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Worthing Mayor Cllr Cathy Glynn-Davies, and Town Crier Bob Smytherman.
Care for Veterans – a Royal Star & Garter Home – provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.
Home Manager Vicky Strange said: “I’m thrilled that so many people came to our Home and enjoyed our Summer Fayre. I want to thank everyone who attended, and all our staff and volunteers who supported on the day. To raise nearly £6,000 is incredible and I’m grateful to everyone who helped made it such a memorable day.”
For more information on Care for Veterans, go to www.careforveterans.org.uk