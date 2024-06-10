Care Home brings Italy to Lewes
Though not Italian himself, Brian is a celebrated wine connoisseur whose expertise is so renowned that vineyards regularly seek his advice.
Yet, due to his mobility issues, Brian thought he would never get to experience the rich culture and cuisine of Italy firsthand.
In a heartwarming gesture, the Activity and Wellbeing team at Claydon House decided to bring Italy to Brian.
Over the course of a week, they meticulously tailored a series of activities to allow every resident, regardless of their support needs, to partake in the Italian experience.
The week's Italian-themed activities included pizza making, singing sessions, and photoshoots. Residents were offered a variety of Italian cuisine. There was also Italian-themed bingo and "Armchair Travel to Italy," an innovative programme designed to provide an immersive experience for all residents.
For Brian, the highlight was sampling the Mediterranean flavours he had longed to try. The team delivered a selection of meats, cheeses, breads, and oils, bringing a taste of Italy directly to his room.
To top it all off, they presented him with a special bottle of Italian wine, a gesture he deeply appreciated.
Claydon House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care on a short term and permanent basis. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/claydon-house-in-lewes.