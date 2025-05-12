Care home celebrates 101st birthday of WWII veteran
Doreen Cumberland, who moved into the home in December 2023, marked the special occasion with a party organised by the home’s team, complete with music, birthday cake, and plenty of cheer.
Originally from Plumstead in south-east London, Doreen’s early life was shaped by the hardships of wartime Britain. In 1941, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) – the women’s branch of the British Army – and worked in the War Office on Curzon Street in London. There, she was involved in drawing up secret plans to help counter a potential invasion of Europe. Throughout the war, Doreen lived at home, enduring nightly bombing raids during the Blitz.
After the war, she met her husband Wally, and they married in 1946. They were together for 63 years until his death. Their son Richard was born in 1949, but soon after, Doreen was diagnosed with tuberculosis and spent 18 months recovering.
In the decades that followed, while living in Beckenham, Kent, Doreen helped run the family printing business and became an active member of the Inner Wheel, supporting charities and volunteering at a local care home.
Since retiring to Steyning in 1986, Doreen has remained an engaged member of the local community. She was especially involved with the Royal British Legion, supporting their fundraising efforts for many years.
Speaking after the birthday celebrations, Home Manager Carmen Flueras said: “Doreen is an incredible woman and a much-loved part of life here at Croft Meadow. Her story is one of strength, service, and giving back – and she continues to inspire everyone around her. It was a real privilege to celebrate her 101st birthday.”
Croft Meadow is a warm and welcoming care home offering residential care for up to 60 residents. The home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council.
Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.