Care home celebrates 12 years of service
Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with live musical entertainment, a fabulous spread of food and special cocktails for residents, family, friends and the local community to enjoy.
Hurstwood View has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
The building was originally constructed in 2012 and /was formerly a farm. The home since has had a full refurbishment and extension built in 2021.
General Manager, said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Hurstwood View. For the past 12 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.
"Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Hurstwood View such a loving home.”
