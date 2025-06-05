Care home company celebrates building milestone in Shripney

Oyster Care Homes marked a significant milestone recently with the traditional topping out ceremony at its eleventh care home, Bradshaw Lodge in Shripney.

The event was led by CEO Tim Buckley and Regional Director Niki Richards, who took part in the laying of the final roof tile to celebrate the completion of the building's main structure.

Located on Shripney Road, just ten minutes from the coast of Bognor Regis, Bradshaw Lodge is set to offer high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 older people in a purpose-built, state-of-the-art environment.

“This is a proud moment for everyone at Oyster Care Homes,” said CEO Tim Buckley, “The topping out of Bradshaw Lodge represents not just the progress of construction, but our continued commitment to delivering exceptional care and supporting local communities.”

Regional Director Niki Richards added, “Bradshaw Lodge reflects the best of what Oyster Care Homes stands for – innovation in care, thoughtful design, and a deep respect for the people we care for. We’re excited to welcome our staff team, residents and their families to this beautiful new home later this year.”

Valuing quality and compassion, Bradshaw Lodge will set itself apart from other providers by offering an all-inclusive care package so that residents and families can rest assured they won’t receive any surprise bills.

With open-plan social areas and spacious bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms providing privacy and personal space, residents will enjoy a variety of premium facilities, including a hair salon, landscaped gardens, a library, a bistro, and an on-site cinema.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

To find out more about Bradshaw Lodge in Shripney, call 0330 441 0506, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.