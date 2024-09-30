Care home has a 'latte' fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning
Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. The Chef’s had baked lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastriesfor everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Staff, friends and family members had baked cupcakes for a cupcake competition with prizes going to Louise administrator and Kelly administrator assistant, everyone was spoilt for choice!
Red Oak’s coffee morning was a big success - they managed to raise £100 and, most importantly, everyone had a great time doing it!
Linda Ryan Senior General Manager at Red Oaks Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”
Rosemary, a resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love raising money for them and the best bit is, we get to each cake at the same time!”
