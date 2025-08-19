Care home hopeful through to the finals of Home Administrator of the Year Awards
The prestigious Administrator of the Year Awards are organised by Barchester Care Awards. The awards aim to celebrate and recognise excellence in the quality of care provided in their homes. T
hey specifically acknowledge individuals who go above and beyond to improve the lives of residents and patients within their care homes and hospitals. The awards highlight the dedication and hard work of staff across various roles within the company.
Kirsty, General Manager for Hurstwood View said: “This award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence in their work and Cathryn could not be more dedicated to top-quality administrative duties for staff, management, residents and of course families of our residents, ensuring efficient workflow and compliance with company policies.
"We are all so proud of her for reaching this stage of the competition and hope, Cathryn goes all the way!”