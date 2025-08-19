Care home hopeful through to the finals of Home Administrator of the Year Awards

A local Women is through to the final stages of the Home Administrator of the Year awards. Cathryn, home administrator at Hurstwood View has been selected for her achievements in the smooth running of the operations of behind the scenes of administrating Hurstwood View care home. Cathryn has already won the South Divisional Awards 2025 and is now up for the finals in October in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious Administrator of the Year Awards are organised by Barchester Care Awards. The awards aim to celebrate and recognise excellence in the quality of care provided in their homes. T

hey specifically acknowledge individuals who go above and beyond to improve the lives of residents and patients within their care homes and hospitals. The awards highlight the dedication and hard work of staff across various roles within the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty, General Manager for Hurstwood View said: “This award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence in their work and Cathryn could not be more dedicated to top-quality administrative duties for staff, management, residents and of course families of our residents, ensuring efficient workflow and compliance with company policies.

"We are all so proud of her for reaching this stage of the competition and hope, Cathryn goes all the way!”