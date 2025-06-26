Care home launches fundraiser to help residents ‘Make a Splash’ in Hastings
The campaign, titled Help Mountside Care Home Residents Make a Splash in Hastings, aims to raise funds for wheelchair-accessible transport so residents can take part in weekly swimming sessions at Bexhill pool.
“Swimming lifts spirits, improves wellbeing, and encourages social connection,” said Mountside Home Manager Lisa added: “Our residents are eager to get into the water — not just for the health benefits, but for the sheer joy and fun it brings.”
While the care home is already organising the swimming group, transport remains a significant barrier. The home’s current transport doesn’t accommodate all residents, particularly those who rely on wheelchairs.
That’s where the GoFundMe campaign comes in. “All we need now is your help to get them there,” Lisa added. “Every donation, no matter how small, goes directly toward funding accessible taxis that will ensure everyone can be part of these special outings.”
The team at Mountside Care Home says the initiative is about more than just exercise; it’s about creating shared memories, boosting mental health, and making life that little bit brighter for those in care.
To support the campaign and help Mountside residents make a splash, visit their GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/904dfa4f
Together, let’s make waves for wellbeing.