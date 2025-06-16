Care Home Open Week at Nyton House, Chichester
A wonderful start to 'Care Home Open Week' at Nyton House as we enjoyed a return visit from "Village Friends" these amazing group of volunteers provide friendship and support to the elderly to prevent isolation and loneliness and also offer support to the vulnerable in the local area. The lounge was full of good conversation and laughter as our residents made new friends while sharing afternoon tea and cake.
Thankyou to Meg and these kind and caring group of people , we look forward to your next visit.
#dementiaawareness #nationalactivityprovidersassociation
#villagefriends