Care Home Open Week at Nyton House, Chichester

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 20:05 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 08:58 BST
Village Friends visit Nyton House to befriend Residents on the first day of open week.

A wonderful start to 'Care Home Open Week' at Nyton House as we enjoyed a return visit from "Village Friends" these amazing group of volunteers provide friendship and support to the elderly to prevent isolation and loneliness and also offer support to the vulnerable in the local area. The lounge was full of good conversation and laughter as our residents made new friends while sharing afternoon tea and cake.

Thankyou to Meg and these kind and caring group of people , we look forward to your next visit.

#dementiaawareness #nationalactivityprovidersassociation

#villagefriends

Related topics:Residents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice