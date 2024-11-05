Care home welcomes the Falkland Islands Government Office representative to the UK and Europe.

Staff and Residents at Barchester Healthcare’s Marriott House and Lodge were delighted to visit their sister home Westlake House Care Home in Horsham to welcome Richard Hyslop, The Falkland Island Government representative to the UK to their home.

Richard was appointed as The Falkland Island Government representative to the UK in 2020. The Governor generally holds responsibility for managing the Territory’s external affairs, defence and internal security like the police, and often the power to make or veto laws.

Sheila Elliot, resident ambassador at Westlake House was part of the welcoming committee and escorted guests on a tour of the the home. Richard spent time with residents and members of the team and they were also joined by Cllr Nigel Emery, Chairman of Horsham District Council, and local Veterans from The Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Clubs and representatives from The Horsham Royal British Legion, who also launched their annual Poppy Appeal on the same day.

Richard gave a talk and was able to share details on the work and developments since the 1982 Falklands conflict and updated the audience on economic activity such as tourism and agriculture, protection of the environment flora and fauna, healthcare, and education as well as internal policy and legislation. It was noted that The UK Government retains Foreign Affairs and Defence and maintains military presence on the islands.

Richard said: “I was honoured to represent the people and Government of the Falkland Islands to thank and update the Falkland Veterans and residents of Barchester Westlake House Care home on the developments that have taken place in the Islands since the Falklands War, and to thank them for all they did to liberate the Islands.

"It was great, over a very delicious lunch, to spend time speaking with the veterans and to hear their own experiences of the Falklands, not just in 1982, but from service at other times.”

Cllr Nigel Emery, Chairman of Horsham District Council said: “It was wonderful to meet Richard and hear of the work of the Falklands Government office and hear of the progress since the conflict in 1982. It was also a pleasure to meet the veterans of the Falkland Islands and continue my ongoing support to the Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club which meets at Westlake House on regular basis.”

Mick Turner, a representative for the Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club (CHAFVBC) said: “I was hugely impressed by this event, and at how much effort had been put in to make our veterans feel so welcome.

"The event was well attended, and we were honoured to have Falklands war veterans in the audience. Richard Hyslop gave an informative and inspiring presentation. Westlake House’s Care Home manager, Christine Sullivan and her team provided the wonderful venue and facilities and were on hand throughout to support the veterans, residents and invited guests.

"We enjoyed and excellent lunch prepared by Barchester’s fantastic chefs and gave us opportunity to share our experiences. The CHAFVBC are honoured and privileged to be associated with Barchester’s Westlake House, and as a club feel very welcome and appreciated as veterans by all the staff at the home."

Christine Sullivan, General Manager at Westlake House, Horsham said: “It was wonderful for Richard Hyslop to visit our home and give up so much time to meet with Veterans from the community and our residents. We were also grateful veterans from our sister homes could join us. We felt honoured by his visit and everyone very much enjoyed meeting Richard and chatting to him.”

Marriott House and Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.