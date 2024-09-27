Care home’s Eco Fair takes residents back to wartime make-do-and-mend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne care home, Beechwood Grove, celebrated its ‘green’ credentials with an Eco Fair that brought back memories for residents of wartime make-do-and-mend.

The 61 bedroomed-home on East Dean Road invited local businesses with a focus on sustainability into the home for an event which also saw visitors able to buy items the residents themselves had made from repurposed materials.

“I think it’s wonderful that the home is so focused on doing all it can for the environment,” said Mary Corrin, 91. “I’m glad that I can be part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beechwood Grove is part of Oakland Care, the first care home group in the UK to be certified as carbon neutral. All team members receive training on improving sustainability and staff dedicate hundreds of hours of volunteering each year to local sustainability projects.

Home manager Dean Haffenden, Client Relations Manager Kirst Farmer and Anne's Flowers

Client Relations Manager at Beechwood Grove, Kirsty Farmer, is also the home’s Green Champion.

“September is always our ‘Greener Month’ at Beechwood but this was our first Eco Fair,” she said. “Recycling and repurposing are not new ideas to many of our residents who grew up in the 1930s and ‘40s, having to make the most of what they had.

“They loved the range of products we brought into the home and also the opportunity to learn a bit more about being green. One of the stalls, Sewing with Recycling in Mind, was very popular. Ruth Woodhams does mending and alterations, and repurposes fabric, and it reminded some of our ladies here about wartime and having to be adaptable.”

Resident, Corrie Paxton, 87, was among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Hazel Goldreich with Ruth Woodhams from Sewing with Recycling in Mind

“When I was young, we didn’t waste a thing,” she remembered. “Old jumpers were unwound and re-knitted into socks, and clothes were always mended or cut down for a young member of the family to wear. You turned worn collars and sheets to give them a bit more use. It was more about the cost in those days as we couldn’t always afford to buy new, and although the purpose is different now, I’m glad to see people not throwing things away so easily.”

Residents had made air fresheners with used coffee grounds that they sold alongside spider plant cuttings in biodegradable pots. Fellow stall-holders included Ecohaven, a retailer of plastic free goods, sustainable skincare brands Diva Spa and Tropic Skincare, and Not Even a Mouse which specialises in needle-felted animals made from sheep wool.

Residents and visitors were also treated to natural oil hand massages from A Touch of Gentleness, a company that regularly visits the home to offer touch therapy and aromatherapy.

Beechwood Grove, which provides personalised residential, nursing, memory and respite care, recycles many materials including batteries, crisp packets, light bulbs, plastic and newspapers. Once residents have finished with their daily editions, they are donated to East Sussex Wildlife Rescue to serve as bedding for hedgehogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Mary Corrin does a spot of shopping

“We live in a beautiful environment here in Eastbourne and it inspires us to be as ’green’ as possible,” added Kirsty. “We’re already looking forward to next year’s Eco Fair but our eyes are on sustainability every day.”