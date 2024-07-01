Care provider named third in UK-wide Employee Ownership Trust rankings
Shaw healthcare, which employs more than 3,000 people and manages over 2,100 care beds across the UK, is also the largest employee-owned care provider in the Employee Ownership Trust Top 50, according to listings published by employee ownership specialist RM2.
Russell Brown, CEO for Shaw healthcare, expressed his pride at the employee-owned status, commenting: “We’re extremely proud that it’s our employees who enable Shaw to maintain an excellent level of care.
"We want them to feel valued and to prove this we have heavily invested in staff training and development, salaries and benefits packages. The company’s success is down to our employees and we share our profits to thank each and every one of them.
“Since moving to employee ownership four years ago, Shaw has paid out in the region of £5m of profits to its hard-working and committed employees in the form of tax-free EOT bonuses. We are also an accredited Real Living Wage employer, something we feel is crucial to fairly reward our staff and to make Shaw an employer of choice."
Shaw recently filmed a series of videos at some of its homes in West Sussex, interviewing staff, residents and family members.
Speaking on camera, Onkemetse Moabankwe, Service Manager at New Elmcroft in Shoreham by Sea said: “We go above and beyond to make sure that our residents are comfortable and safe and well cared for. And that they enjoy their time here.”
Hayley Harwood, Deputy Manager at The Martlets care home in East Preston said: “The Martlets is very special to me because I’ve been here since day one. We’ve got residents that have been here for a very long time and I’ve seen it grow. We’re very fortunate to have long-standing staff at the Martlets because it reassures the residents that their loved ones are cared for and that we know them so well.”
A friend of Deerswood Lodge care home in Crawley comments: “The focus of everyone involved with this home is how do we make it a fulfilling environment for the residents and their relatives. You’ve got to go the extra mile, frankly, to do that and that’s what’s done here by every staff member that we’ve come across.”
Describing the staff at the Burleys Wood care home in Crawley, a resident said: “They feel as if you can talk to them about anything, and you just feel good when they’re around really.”
The resident’s daughter added: “I would highly recommend them.”
Sarah Anderson of RM2, who compiled the data, commented:“We’ve looked at the data for several years now, but this year the focus is on EOTs, as we approach the ten-year anniversary of their introduction. It’s particularly gratifying to see sectors such as healthcare and cleaning services, which traditionally offer lower levels of pay, adopting this all-employee ownership model.”
