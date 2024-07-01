Care provider named third in UK-wide Employee Ownership Trust rankings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A company that runs several care homes in West Sussex has been named the third largest employee-owned company in the UK in a report published to mark the tenth anniversary of the introduction of a business model known as the Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

Shaw healthcare, which employs more than 3,000 people and manages over 2,100 care beds across the UK, is also the largest employee-owned care provider in the Employee Ownership Trust Top 50, according to listings published by employee ownership specialist RM2.

Russell Brown, CEO for Shaw healthcare, expressed his pride at the employee-owned status, commenting: “We’re extremely proud that it’s our employees who enable Shaw to maintain an excellent level of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want them to feel valued and to prove this we have heavily invested in staff training and development, salaries and benefits packages. The company’s success is down to our employees and we share our profits to thank each and every one of them.

Shaw healthcare's CEO, Russell Brown.

“Since moving to employee ownership four years ago, Shaw has paid out in the region of £5m of profits to its hard-working and committed employees in the form of tax-free EOT bonuses. We are also an accredited Real Living Wage employer, something we feel is crucial to fairly reward our staff and to make Shaw an employer of choice."

Shaw recently filmed a series of videos at some of its homes in West Sussex, interviewing staff, residents and family members.

Speaking on camera, Onkemetse Moabankwe, Service Manager at New Elmcroft in Shoreham by Sea said: “We go above and beyond to make sure that our residents are comfortable and safe and well cared for. And that they enjoy their time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Harwood, Deputy Manager at The Martlets care home in East Preston said: “The Martlets is very special to me because I’ve been here since day one. We’ve got residents that have been here for a very long time and I’ve seen it grow. We’re very fortunate to have long-standing staff at the Martlets because it reassures the residents that their loved ones are cared for and that we know them so well.”

New Elmcroft care home in Shoreham by Sea.

A friend of Deerswood Lodge care home in Crawley comments: “The focus of everyone involved with this home is how do we make it a fulfilling environment for the residents and their relatives. You’ve got to go the extra mile, frankly, to do that and that’s what’s done here by every staff member that we’ve come across.”

Describing the staff at the Burleys Wood care home in Crawley, a resident said: “They feel as if you can talk to them about anything, and you just feel good when they’re around really.”

The resident’s daughter added: “I would highly recommend them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad