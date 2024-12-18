Care worker inspired to set up his own home care service in Eastbourne

A care worker has set up a company providing home care services to people in Eastbourne. Sahajanand Swaminarayan launched SureCare Eastbourne after seeing at first hand the extent of the need for quality home care in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sahajanand, who previously worked in the textile industry in India before moving to the UK, said: “Looking after parents, grandparents and other relatives is part of the fabric of society in India.

“There is an ageing population in Eastbourne and a shortage of quality home care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been working in the care profession locally in recent months so have seen the requirement, particularly among the elderly community.

Sahajanand Swaminarayan of SureCare Eastbourne

"It has given me happiness and satisfaction at the end of each day to provide care for elderly and I feel like it comes naturally to me being raised in an Indian joint family environment.

“I have enjoyed the experience of working in care so much that I decided that I wanted to set up my own business to provide person-centred care of the highest possible quality.

"I love working in Eastbourne and feel an integral part of the local community and am excited at how SureCare Eastbourne can contribute towards improving people’s health and wellbeing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahajanand added: “I did extensive research into the home care services market and SureCare stood out as the perfect partner.

Sahajanand Swaminarayan of SureCare Eastbourne

“There is so much involved in setting up a business in this sector, but SureCare impressed me with their industry knowledge and support. It’s great to be part of the SureCare family.

“I am excited to have launched a business with a real purpose, providing clients with individual care with a focus on quality.

“We’re also looking to recruit care workers with the same values and to become a key part of the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahajanand is now going through the process of becoming registered with the Care Quality Commission but, in the meantime, is providing clients with a range of non-regulated services including cleaning, shopping, gardening and pet care.

Once SureCare Eastbourne receives its CQC registration, it will be able to offer domiciliary care, live-in care, respite and holiday care, and dementia and Alzheimer’s care.

Gary Farrer, Managing Director of SureCare, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sahajanand on board as our franchisee in Eastbourne. We were impressed by his commitment to providing the best possible care to clients, something that is central to the SureCare ethos.”