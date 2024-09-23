Career change Brighton teacher who runs community pantry in local school crowned Teacher of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton reception teacher Natasha Paling has taken the title as Teacher of the Year. Natasha has been described as a ‘determined community caregiver’, a ‘positive beacon of light’ and even ‘human of the year’ in the national competition

Natasha Paling from Balfour Primary School in Brighton has been crowned as Teacher of the Year in recognition of her work to support her pupils, school and community.

Teacher of the Year is a national competition led by Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept active across the UK including the Brighton Gift Card. The competition is sponsored by GiftRound. Natasha was awarded the Teacher of the year title after receiving the most votes in the competition, which closed on the 31st August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training as a teacher after a career break to have her family, Natasha first set up The Pantry at Balfour Primary School in the pandemic and continues to run it as a resource for families across Brighton and Hove.

Alan Gunn headteacher at Balfour Primary School with Teacher of the Year Natasha Paling and pupils.

Natasha said: “I’ve always done a bit of volunteering because I want to give back to the community. In the pandemic, I saw there was a need for a food bank. I spoke to our headteacher who agreed to opening it at the school and we delivered to families across Brighton and Hove, no referral needed.

“When the school re-opened, we changed the name to The Pantry to try and remove the stigma attached to food banks and encourage people to access help. Post pandemic and the idea was that The Pantry would close but families said they still needed the support with the cost of living. In fact, we’re seeing even more families needing help.

“The Pantry stocks food but also other things families need like coats and wellies, including a seasonable table like the ‘middle of Lidl’ with items for Hallowe'en, Christmas or sports. We were lucky to get lottery funding and are well supported by our community, who donate items, if they can and want to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing I remember from my teacher training is my tutor saying that being a teacher puts you in a position of trust, which means being an ally for others. And that really stuck with me. I’m passionate about all children getting the best start in life, and if initiatives like The Pantry help, then it’s worthwhile.”

Natasha who worked in financial services before transitioning to teaching said her experience as a mum helps her as a teacher: “My children are 20 and 17 now but when they were young I volunteered at their school, Balfour Primary School, going on to become a teaching assistant, then doing my degree over four years part time.

"It was a mad time, the boys were growing up and I was looking after my nan too. After my degree, I was lucky that Balfour agreed to me doing my apprenticeship teaching programme at the school so I could gain my qualified teacher status

“I’m a teacher but I’m also a mum. I have personal experience of neurodiverse children and school was challenging for my son. I definitely take this experience into my role as a teacher, to try and be the kind of teacher that I needed as a parent and the kind of teacher that children need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All children are different and have different needs and personalities. Children’s needs are also changing, particularly following the pandemic, so we have to adapt to their needs.

“I now work with reception children and I love the job and I love the children. Our motto in Bumblebee class is that no-one gets left behind, we’re a team! I have a song for everything. Again, I’m able to take my experience as a parent into my role as a teacher.

"Parents can be anxious when their child starts school, which I know because I’ve been that parent. In the past, I worked for Relate and this helps me with building relationships with families. I think if you can get that relationship right, everything else really follows.”

Natasha, who wins a £500 Brighton Gift Card for herself and £500 Brighton Gift Card for Balfour Primary School, says winning Teacher of the Year is overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really love my job and winning Teacher of the Year feels completely overwhelming,” adds Natasha. “The imposter syndrome has definitely kicked in! I know so many amazing teachers here at Balfour Primary School who could be Teacher of the Year, and I know there are so many amazing teachers right across the UK too. I’m thrilled to win though and to win the Brighton Gift Card for myself and the school is lovely.

“Shop local is something I try to do personally and for The Pantry. Brighton is fortunate to have lots of lovely local shops and independent businesses. The Brighton Gift Card is a gift card for our community, and that is brilliant. I might even enjoy a night out with my card to celebrate winning!”

Tributes have poured in for Natasha during the competition for her work to help her community to thrive, and as a teacher.

“Natasha is an outstanding primary school teacher. She is an asset to the community and champions pupils and families who need someone in their corner. When you go out with Natasha it’s like going out with a local celebrity as all the kids and parents want to stop and talk to her, which she loves,” said one person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “I'm a 35 year old, atheist woman who finally understands after all these years what people mean when they're describing angels. That's Natasha Paling. Her pupils thrive with her, but with her tireless efforts in the famous Pantry she runs, the neighbourhood thrives because of her too. She deserves this title. Human of the year might even be better fitting.”

One person said: “Mrs Paling’s commitment to the wider community and particularly to families that are more vulnerable is really incredible. She works tirelessly on running our school pantry. She is a positive beacon of light. We are so lucky to have her in our school and teaching our children.

Another nomination said: “Mrs Paling is, not only a natural early years teacher, but a local beacon of sunshine and a determined community caregiver.”

Hilary Naghashi is the person randomly selected to win a £250 Brighton Gift Card for nominating the winning Teacher of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary said: “Mrs Paling has been my grandson Zayn’s teacher in reception. I am astounded with the progress Zayn has made being the youngest in the class; he will be five in August and was a month premature. My daughter and son in law were anxious that he would be behind but his reading, writing and maths are amazing.

"Zayn loved going to bedtime stories one evening in his pyjamas and Mrs Paling dressed up and read stories. Zayn also loves taking items in for the community shop, The Pantry. At the end of term each child receives a personalised gift box with items she had chosen for them. What a fantastic teacher she is.”

Alan Gunn is headteacher at Balfour Primary School and commented: “Natasha is a remarkable teacher and one of many amazing teachers here at Balfour. We are so proud of her and she fully deserves the recognition of this award.”

Brilliant Brighton, a not for profit organisation formed of 500+ city centre businesses, launched the Brighton Gift Card alongside Brighton based Tillo in 2023. Gavin Stewart, CEO at Brilliant Brighton, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Natasha take the title of Teacher of the Year for Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reading the nominations, it’s clear to see that Natasha has had, and continues to have, an extraordinary impact on our community. We hope that Natasha and Balfour Primary School enjoy spending their Brighton Gift Card with over 60 businesses across Brighton, including shops, restaurants, salons and more.”

Miconex’s local gift cards can be spent with local businesses, encouraging a ‘shop local’ ethos and locking spend into local economies. Miconex picked up the Best Creative Marketing Campaign award at the Gift Card and Voucher Association’s (GCVA) Hall of Fame awards in September for their end of term campaign, featuring Teacher of the Year.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said:“Natasha is a positive force for good in her community of Brighton and that’s exactly what our local gift cards, like the Brighton Gift Card are too. By locking spend into our communities, they provide essential support for all types and sizes of businesses, keeping local people employed and helping our towns and cities to thrive.”

The Teacher of the Year competition is sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound. Founded in 2018, GiftRound gives people an easy way to collect money for various occasions, including end of term gifts. Town & City Gift Cards are available to buy on the GiftRound store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Forsythe, CEO & founder at GiftRound, said: “Teacher of the Year has been a fantastic campaign that we’ve been proud to sponsor as part of our wider work with Miconex to enhance accessibility to local businesses. Through Teacher of the Year, we’ve been able to celebrate and champion teachers making a difference in their communities. Gift giving should be celebratory and that’s exactly what Teacher of the Year has been. Congratulations to Natasha and Balfour Primary School.”