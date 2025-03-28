Careers workshop for the Armed Forces community in Battle

This year, we placed a special focus on the Armed Forces community, welcoming members from East Sussex Veterans Hub, SSAFA the Armed Forces Charity, Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) and Aj’s Training.

The event aimed to showcase the diverse range of career opportunities available within the fencing and construction industry for members of our Armed Forces community, covering roles from initial enquiries to project completion.

The day commenced with a warm welcome from event organiser Dominique Stevenson, followed by an insightful talk from our HR team detailing available positions and career pathways within our business. Our Estimators and Quantity Surveyors introduced attendees to the financial and commercial aspects of the industry, providing valuable insight into achieving project success.

Furthermore, our in-house Mechanical and Structural Design specialists explained the intricacies of engineering design and highlighted career routes into structural and civil engineering, with a particular emphasis on fencing, gates and barriers.

A new addition to this year’s event was a talk by one of our Quantity Surveyors, who shared their expertise in managing the financial aspects of projects, from initial cost calculations to final budget control. This session underscored the importance of keeping projects on time, within budget, and compliant with legal and quality standards.

Following an informative presentation by our Infrastructure Division Director on the role of a Contracts Manager, attendees engaged with our Health, Safety, Quality, and Environmental (HSEQ) team. This session covered the legal and practical aspects of compliance, the significance of risk assessments, and the preparation of method statements, permits to dig, plant check sheets, point of work risk assessments, and safe systems of work.

Later, the group visited our Willie Woodpecker’s Yard for an engaging session on high-security fencing systems, led by one of our skilled Site Supervisors. The discussion explored innovative advancements in security fencing, including the integration of infrared technology in modern security systems. To conclude the day, attendees participated in a hands-on demonstration with our on-site fencing team, learning safe installation techniques for weldmesh fencing.

The event was a resounding success for all attendees, as reflected in the positive feedback received.

Members of the East Sussex Veterans Hub shared their thoughts with us:

“It was an informative and enjoyable day. We had expected just fence posts, the garden type, but today has given us some positive ideas. We thank your colleagues for exposing us to opportunities for our veterans in the fencing sector.”

Other attendees also shared their appreciation for the day:

“A fantastic session that provided valuable insight into the fencing sector.”

“An excellent day – thank you for the opportunity!”

“An incredibly informative experience – I’ve learned so much.”

Dominique Stevenson, Business Development Coordinator and the driving force behind planning and organising the successful event, worked closely with local groups to engage the armed forces community.

“It was fantastic to welcome members of the Armed Forces community and training providers to explore the opportunities within our business and the wider industry. From securing major infrastructure projects to shaping the built environment, our sector thrives on skill, precision and innovation. Our staff did a superb job expressing this to our guests.”

“This is the second year we’ve supported Build UK at Littlewood Group. It’s great to have the opportunity to meet those thinking of joining the construction and fencing industry.” ~ Matt Kuzemko, Infrastructure Division Director

The team at Littlewood Group look forward to continuing to inspire and connect individuals from varying backgrounds with rewarding careers in the fencing and construction industry.

