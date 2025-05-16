Carers Support and Guild Care to host information session for unpaid carers

Guild Care and Carers Support West Sussex are inviting unpaid carers to join them at Methold House in Worthing, on Tuesday 27th May, for updates on the guidance and support available for those who care for someone at home.

This relaxed and welcoming session, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, offers the chance to connect, chat, and discover different areas of support over a free cup of tea or coffee.

Guild Care’s Creating Connections programme, for people aged 65 and over, aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation through a range of weekly activities in venues across Worthing. They also host special one-off information talks, such as this Carers Support event, to inform and highlight assistance that may be available.

Megan Cohen, senior coordinator for Creating Connections, said, “This session is about giving people a moment for themselves. It’s a chance to find out what support is available and relax over a cup of tea with people who understand the challenges.”

People who attend the talk will be able to explore local resources, ask questions, and simply enjoy meeting others who understand what it’s like to provide care for someone at home. There will also be practical tips to help lighten the load.

To find out more or to reserve a space at the Carers Support talk, contact Guild Care at 01903 528635 or email [email protected]. You can also learn more about the support available at www.carerssupport.org.uk.

For more details about the different Creating Connections activity sessions on offer, visit Creating Connections - reducing social isolation and loneliness.