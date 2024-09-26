Caribbean barbecue at Russettings care home
Russettings said goodbye to Summer 2024 last Saturday, with a Caribbean BBQ and steel drums.
Luckily the weather improved and was sunny enough to enjoy a steel drum performance, playing Caribbean favourites and summer hits!
A perfect back drop to our resident chef Miguel and his team; creating authentic jerk chicken and vegetarian skewers with rice and beans, and further delicious dishes.
Something for everyone, with a glass of rum punch!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.