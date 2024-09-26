Caribbean barbecue at Russettings care home

By Lesley Watson
Contributor
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:15 BST
Caribbean BBQ at Russettings
Russettings said goodbye to Summer 2024 last Saturday, with a Caribbean BBQ and steel drums.

Luckily the weather improved and was sunny enough to enjoy a steel drum performance, playing Caribbean favourites and summer hits!

A perfect back drop to our resident chef Miguel and his team; creating authentic jerk chicken and vegetarian skewers with rice and beans, and further delicious dishes.

Something for everyone, with a glass of rum punch!

