Caribbean barbecue at Russettings care home

Caribbean BBQ at Russettings

Russettings said goodbye to Summer 2024 last Saturday, with a Caribbean BBQ and steel drums.

Luckily the weather improved and was sunny enough to enjoy a steel drum performance, playing Caribbean favourites and summer hits!

A perfect back drop to our resident chef Miguel and his team; creating authentic jerk chicken and vegetarian skewers with rice and beans, and further delicious dishes.

Something for everyone, with a glass of rum punch!