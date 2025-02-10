Catsfield Christmas tree farm customers help raise funds for those in need

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins visited Bexhill Foodbank to present a cheque for nearly £1,200 and learn more about the work of the charity.

It’s the second year the farm has chosen Bexhill Foodbank as the main charity to support.

During the 2024 festive season Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm donated 30p from each tree sold to the fund.

Bexhill Foodbank Volunteers Manager Jenni Barnes said: “We are extremely grateful to Clive and his team at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm who have chosen to support us again this year with a tremendous figure of £1194.60!

Clive presenting cheque to Bexhill Foodbank

“During this difficult financial time, as a foodbank, we are spending between £800 to £1,200 per week, between Bexhill and Battle branches, on topping up the food donations or where we have gaps on the shelves. Typically, we buy family essentials such as long-life milk, bread, toiletries, nappies, fresh fruit and vegetables. So, every penny really is appreciated and will be used to help our local residents in need. Thank you so much, your support is truly appreciated.

“Bexhill Foodbank has two branches, Bexhill and Battle, which serve local residents. Those in need of food can be referred by various organisations such as schools, churches, housing officers, social workers, medical professionals, mental health services, social prescribers and professionals that can vouch for the person's current circumstances. We aim to offer food, a friendly ear and additional support to link people to services where they can get help to tackle the challenges they are facing.

“In the financial year 23/24 we supplied 6,784 people with emergency food and 52% were because clients had a low income and could not keep up with the rising costs of essentials. Other factors resulting in referrals include ongoing physical or mental health problems, debt, issues with benefit payments and housing.”

"The charity does much more than helping with food, it also offers a financial capability advice service. The advice service based in Bexhill is open to foodbank clients from both areas to assist with other support such as income reviews, energy help, budgeting, benefits checks and more. They also work in partnership with the Bexhill CAP Centre so that their clients can get debt help.”

Owner of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm Clive Collins added: “We have many shared values with Bexhill Foodbank and decided we wanted to help local people in need once again. It was really interesting to visit the Bexhill Foodbank and I learned so much about the breadth of work the team do and the difference they make to people’s lives.”

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in East Sussex for over 30 years and has one simple mission – to provide the best-quality trees in Sussex at the best possible prices. There is also a festive shop selling the largest selection of Christmas decorations in Sussex. The team understands the importance of good customer service and delivering the complete Christmas experience to customers.