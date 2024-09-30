Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice Friday 4th October 2024

First, my apologies for the very brief and out of date Village Voice last week. Much more had been submitted but for some reason, ‘the powers that be’ decided to cut our intended column out completely and reprint part of the previous week. I have added most of the content into this week’s edition that is still relevant, but for some events, I’m afraid that the date has passed.

A reminder from Rosemary – Later this month the scout group are taking some of the older ones to Flanders. We last did this trip in 2018 and it was a truly memorable experience. In order to ensure it is available for all who are eligible we are fundraising. Next event being Race Night tomorrow, Saturday October 5th at Ninfield Memorial Hall. It’s a family event starting at 6.30pm - all are welcome with or without family. For more information or tickets, please contact Rosemary 01424 892681

Harvest Festival at St Laurence will be this Sunday, 6th October and any gifts of produce – whether fresh, tinned or dried - with which to decorate the church and later to be donated to the local foodbank, will be most gratefully received. The church will be decorated tomorrow morning, Saturday 5th October so please feel free to bring your gifts then or to the services on Sunday. Thank you very much. There will be the usual monthly Children’s Service at 9.15am with a Harvest theme of course and there will be a ‘Songs of Praise’ at 3.30pm when you can be sure to join in many of your favourite hymns. The church will remain open throughout the day for people to enjoy the wonderful displays of flowers and produce along with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Do come along and join in, you can be sure of a very warm welcome.

The Coffee Morning held on Saturday 21st September in the Village Hall was well attended and customers were tempted by a grand array of cakes and savoury treats as well as the good company of friends with whom to spend an hour or so. The Gift Stall had a wide variety of items for sale from scarves and handbags, games and puzzles, to fancy cooking equipment and even a cocktail maker, not to mention Sandra’s famous peg bags. (You haven’t got one yet? They’re so convenient and practical!) Once again people were very generous buying raffle tickets for which there were eight wonderful prizes to be won. The morning raised £323.50 towards necessary fundraising for St Laurence Church and as always, Sandra would like to thank her team of helpers for making it so successful and everyone for coming.

Jan writes – Recycling has reached a whole new level, items that were the basic necessities in my youth are now on trend. For instance – the tin bath that hung on a nail outside the back door was used once a week by the whole family, children first, then the grownups and last of all, the dog. Today the tin bath has become a desirable garden accessory, it is filled with compost and planted with geraniums. Vinyl records and the old HMV record players are fashionable and also apparently, Ercol furniture is now all the rage. The folk who have everything seem to yearn for what has been. What goes around, comes around.

Sport and more – from Ann - Mixed news from village sport this week. Our footballers played at home on Saturday 21st September and beat Sedlescombe Rangers Development Side 2 - 1, resulting in us being top of the table of ten teams in Division2. Good news continues to come in about our footballers, who beat Crowhurst II team at Catsfield in the cup, 3 - 0. Our cricketers had to suffer another missed match in this disputed season. A great effort had been undertaken by captain Andy Williams to get a team together for this last match and we were looking forward to meeting up at Mountfield, but the 1.1 inches of rain overnight made the pitch unplayable. Will my cakes and sausage rolls last another winter in the freezer? I think not. Not good news about our team, who at the beginning of the season were looking forward to playing 20 fixtures. In the end 12 matches were cancelled, 3 to bad weather, 7 to the oppositions being unable to field a team and two to our failure. Poor, ever-loyal Keith Cook, our fixtures secretary and those from other teams who started out with such optimism. We managed to play 8 games, of which we only won 1, drew 2 and lost 5. This has resulted in a big loss of income, both from the modest match fees and the teas, which have always been a major source of income as well as enjoyment of the day. What to do? Discussions will no doubt take place at the next committee meeting.

As usual, we are grateful to the Parish Council for the excellent way they maintain the Playing Field. We hope they will organise some hedge cutting and hopefully ditching, neither of which has been undertaken for some years, coupled with some cutting-back of the ever-encroaching bracken.

Farming news is also dire, spreading of fertiliser is impossible and therefore also the planting of next year's crops.

So, what to do on a wet Sunday the week before last? Well, I was invited to the annual ‘tractor trundle’ in Ashburnham and what an occasion that was. At least 50 tractors and trailers met in a field by ‘The Ash’ pub in a huge conglomeration of Land Rovers, vintage tractors, John Deeres, dogs, children, picnics and liquid refreshments, into which drove the cheery figure of our own Josh loaded up with lots of lively Pitmans. We set off sitting in our trailers clinging on to bales of new mown hay, in our huge procession waving to passers-by and residents who came to marvel at the sight. The views were wonderful on both sides, the sunken lanes with their high hedges, ancient cottages, smallholdings and farms, Tent Hill (which fortunately was missed out this year), the old brickyard, marlpits; it was all there and a joy to see. I got a real feel of ancient times and an old village largely unspoilt in the precious AONB. The groundsman would have loved it, looking over to the farms he used to know. Then we finished up inevitably at The Ash when the women and children stayed for a while before going home, leaving the men to their pints and reminiscences as is traditional. It was like being in an upmarket Thomas Hardy novel, same time next year for me.