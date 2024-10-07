Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice Friday 11th October 2024

Catsfield Stoolball Club is holding a Chris Newton Memorial Cup Race Night in the Village Hall on Friday 18th October, doors open at 7pm and the first race is at 7.30pm. Entry is £2 for a race card and all bets are 50 pence each. There will also be a nearest £1 coin to win the bottle of champagne and whiskey. Bring your own food and drink. All proceeds go to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. To sponsor a race or to secure your race card for the evening, please contact Scott on 07421456568 or [email protected].

Catsfield Ukealongians next Open Evening Fund Raiser is on Monday October 28th from 7pm – 9pm in the Village Hall. We will be raising funds this time (appropriately as we move into the winter months) for: WARMING UP THE HOMELESS. Entry will be free and donations to charity would be greatly appreciated, refreshments available. We hope to see you there.

St Laurence Church is so proud of our remarkable organist and choirmaster Bob Andrew for his award of the Order of St Richard. In a service at Chichester Cathedral last Saturday, the award was presented by the Bishop of Lewes in recognition of over 50 years of service to the parishes of Ashburnham and Catsfield. Not only does Bob skilfully accompany the congregation through the Sunday services on the organ, but before the service begins, he plays the most intricate and beautiful pieces of classical music on the piano. Thank you Bob from us all.

A report from Rosemary - Many thanks to everyone who supported the Scout Group last Saturday. I won’t name names but we have some very generous people in Catsfield and we had an amazing Race Night. The Explorers and Scouts who are going on the trip to Flanders set up the hall, ran the raffle and did the catering very efficiently and with great enthusiasm. The “ jockeys” wound their steeds towards the winning post in a very energetic fashion, cheered on by their supporters. The final profit will be around £800 after deducting expenses, which is an excellent result and will enable us to keep costs down, making it possible for everyone who wants to go to be able to afford it.

Catsfield WI’s October meeting received apologies from many members and about twenty were present. David was there to accompany us on the piano as we sang Jerusalem and having politely declined invitations each month to stay and join us for tea, to everyone’s delight, he agreed on this occasion to stay and be a ‘model’ for our speaker Laura Hoy’s demonstration of hand massage. (The fact that he lives next door to Laura possibly had something to do with it.) Menus to order Christmas lunch at the Brick Wall were handed out to be returned at the next meeting with payment and dates were confirmed for Scrabble. Ann told us of a WI holiday she went on with Victoria recently to Gloucester and how much they had enjoyed themselves, staying at an excellent hotel, meeting up with a lot of other WI members and all going on guided tours together. They had visited Gloucester Cathedral, Bexford Silks, an art gallery and Adam Henson’s farm (from Country File) which they had all thoroughly enjoyed. She and Victoria agreed that they would recommend members choosing a WI trip for a most interesting break.

Our scheduled speaker had to postpone her visit until next year but we were lucky to have Laura Hoy, a local resident who had come to speak to us and demonstrate her skincare products. Laura told us that she designs and makes aromatic skincare treatments using essential oils and holds workshops to demonstrate and teach the importance of looking after your skin as it is the largest organ in the body, exposed to the elements whilst holding everything together. Using David as a model, she showed us how to give a hand massage whilst making him comfortable and relaxed and then invited us to try it for ourselves or on our neighbours. The air was soon filled with the soothing scent of lemon and bergamot as we exfoliated our hands, rinsed them in bowls of warm water and then massaged them with nurturing hand creams. All very calming and enjoyable. Laura was thanked and applauded – as was David – and then time for tea and the raffle before eventually going home. I wonder if David can be persuaded to stay again most next month? The meeting will be on Thursday 7th December at 2pm when he would be welcome to join us in making a Christmas Decoration after watching our own Sandra Shoobridge’s demonstration.

Harvest Festival was celebrated last Sunday at St Laurence Church when the Children’s Eucharist was held at 9.15am and a ‘Songs of Praise’ took place in the afternoon. The hymns had been chosen by the congregation and were sung joyfully, all were well known favourites and were accompanied by Bob on the piano. The church was looking beautiful with brightly coloured flower arrangements including all kinds of harvest products from fruit and vegetables to tins of various varieties on every available space, all skilfully arranged by our talented team of flower arrangers. There had been the opportunity throughout the day to view the decorations and to enjoy tea, coffee and homemade cakes whilst there. All the harvest produce will be donated to the Food Bank and donations of cash will go to the Pelham, a local Christian charity.

Jan writes – I fear that the human race is gradually becoming redundant and the world is being taken over by press-button technology. A friend and I recently went shopping in a well-known large supermarket and we decided to go to the café for coffee before leaving. We made our way up to the counter only to be told by an indifferent woman to ‘plumb’ our order into a flashing computer – press this, press that and then hope for the best. If my friend hadn’t known what to do, we’d have had to leave because it was beyond me. I’m afraid that we’ve become de-humanised with less and less personal contact. If this is progress, you can keep it!

Sport – from Ann - After a good start to the football season, we suffered a big defeat away at Wadhurst 5 - 1. What went wrong? Was the plane late and we didn't have time to change, were dry studs screwed into boots instead of wet, was the bladder in the ball slightly deflated? The presses are rolling as I type, leaving no time to check from one of the scouts. Must try harder boys.