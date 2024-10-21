Catsfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battle Choral Society will be holding one of their excellent free concerts tomorrow, Saturday 26th October at St Mary’s Church, Battle starting at 7.30pm. They will perform Mozart’s Requiem, his final masterpiece and the haunting Schubert Mass in G. Donations will be welcome and there will be an excellent raffle.

Don’t forget that Catsfield Ukealongians next Open Evening Fund Raiser is next Monday, October 28th from 7pm – 9pm in the Village Hall. We will be raising funds this time (appropriately as we move into the winter months) for: WARMING UP THE HOMELESS. Entry will be free and donations to charity would be greatly appreciated, refreshments available. We hope to see you there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CADS rehearsals for the pantomime are progressing well, so inside sources inform me. This year’s panto is ‘Rapunzel’ and one wonders who will be playing the part of the heroine – one of the girls or a lad in drag? Directed by George this year, performances will be in the evening on the 5th, 6th and 7th December with a matinee on the 7th. Details of ticket sales will be released soon.

Submit your story

Jan writes – It’s the time of year when the local Sussex bonfire societies hold their annual firework spectaculars to remember Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot on or around 5th November. Many moons ago, us teenagers walked to Battle from Whatlington to experience the excitement (and terror) of the home-made ‘Battel Rousers’ being thrown about and the ‘’normous gurt’ bonfire on the Abbey Green, followed of course by a fantastic firework display. Battel Bonfire Boyes often hail from generations of the same families, they work tirelessly all the year round on fundraising events and always give generously to local charities. Sadly Halloween ‘fever’ seems to have taken the country by commercialised storm, greatly influenced by an American craze, whereas Bonfire Night stems from our very own traditions and history. Don’t let’s lose it!

Footnote – ‘Halloween’ evolved from the Christian festival of All Hallows’ Eve, the day before All Souls’ Day, celebrated by the church for many centuries. The Allhallowtide custom of baking and sharing ‘soul cakes’ for all souls has been suggested as the origin of trick-or-treating. The custom dates back at least as far as the 15th century and was found in parts of England, Wales, Flanders, Bavaria and Austria. Groups of poor people, often children, would go door-to-door during Allhallowtide, collecting soul cakes, in exchange for praying for the souls of the givers' friends and relatives who were dead. Whilst ‘souling’, Christians would carry "lanterns made of hollowed-out turnips", which could have originally represented souls of the dead. On All Saints' and All Souls' Day during the 19th century, candles were lit in homes in many countries where they were called "soul lights", that served "to guide the souls back to visit their earthly homes". It was not until after the 19th century that Halloween became a major holiday in America. Most American Halloween traditions were inherited from the Irish and Scots. Candles that had been blessed were placed on graves and families sometimes spent the entire night at the graveside. Originally confined to immigrant communities, it was gradually assimilated into mainstream society and was celebrated coast to coast by people of all social, racial and religious backgrounds by the early 20th century. Then, through American influence, these Halloween traditions spread to many other countries by the late 20th and early 21st century, including to the UK, Europe and some parts of the Far East. In Ireland, Scotland, and Northern England the turnip has traditionally been carved during Halloween, but immigrants to North America used the native pumpkin, which is both much softer and much larger, making it easier to carve than a turnip. The American tradition of carving pumpkins is recorded in 1837 and was originally associated with harvest time in general, not becoming specifically associated with Halloween until the mid-to-late 19th century. Elements of the autumn season, such as pumpkins, corn husks and scarecrows are also prevalent. Homes are often decorated with these types of symbols around Halloween. Halloween imagery includes themes of death, evil, mythical monsters and black cats, which have been long associated with witches, are also a common symbol of Halloween. Now, of course, under the American influence, Halloween in the UK has become highly commercialised and sadly its Christian origins have been largely forgotten.

Sport etc from Ann - Our footballers fought out another 0 - 0 draw away at second in the table Westfield, resulting in the magnificent leap up the table to fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's not much farming news to impart, as you can imagine, ploughing, cultivating and planting have come to an abrupt halt due to the constant rain. Generally the farmers’ caps are being lifted, heads scratched and conversations are gloomy. Time is running out for winter crops, but the seed can't be held over indefinitely. A new lot of cattle has come into a farm near me and I could hear the constant lowing as families are separated, but after several days all is now calm and they are getting down to the usual practicalities of eating, chewing and production of dung lumps, if you see what I mean.

Another race night organised for charity in the Village Hall raised £657 for the local Air Ambulance. Well done to everyone and particularly to Steve Gower, of course, who won the Grand National.