Catsfield Village Voice

Tomorrow Saturday 22nd March there will be a ‘Lent Brunch’ held in the Village Hall from 9.30am – 11.30am. Advance booking for this event was essential. The menu includes a full English breakfast £10, a bacon or sausage sandwich £5, toast and marmalade £3 and the price includes a hot drink and fruit juice. Sounds delicious, can’t wait! This is the latest fundraising event for St Laurence Church.

Next week is the Catsfield Horticultural Spring Show on Saturday 29th March and the schedules are still available in the Village Store. Please pick up your copy which has the entry form inside, you will find them on the lefthand side of the counter just under the till. There are twenty classes to choose from and you can enter as many as you like – HOWEVER – you have only got until Wednesday to decide which classes to enter and to get your entry form handed in. Remember, you don’t have to be an expert to win at any of the classes and it’s great fun looking at the exhibits after the judging to see the results. Check out your photographs and enter the two Photographic classes entitled - ”Spring is Here” & “Peace/tranquillity” and there’s nine cookery classes to choose from! Something for everyone and even the children have five great choices. All the details of the show are on the entry form, so get yours now and start preparing your exhibits.

Don’t forget, the Catsfield Hortic is desperately looking for a Flower Show Secretary and various other people to fill necessary job vacancies. We hope to recruit willing volunteers to maybe assist in the Summer Show, in order to ease them into the very rewarding job. The position could be shared, so if you might be willing and know someone who would also like to take on the role, but doesn’t want sole responsibility, please get in touch. Without the Show Secretary, the Catsfield Society will most definitely have to fold, which would be a devasting loss for the village community. So please, if you are in the slightest bit interested in offering your services and joining the committee, come and speak to us on Saturday, enjoy a cup of tea and a cake find out what we are all about!

Spring

The WI Jumble Sale was a great success last Saturday, there were a lot of quality items there for sale apart from the usual lovely jumble to root through. It raised £499.84 plus a £20 donation bringing the figure to £519.84. (approximately £100 more than last year). This year, 26 less people paid to come into the hall but they generously bought more and we thank the buyers for their great support. The refreshments went down well too!

Jan writes – One day early in our retirement, Brian had gone down into Battle to do some shopping and I took the opportunity to put my feet up when typically, the phone rang and I had to get up to answer it. I heard a deep breathless sigh followed by a plonk and I was cut off. After three successive and similar, almost silent calls I began to feel very unnerved. It wasn’t until Brian came home and I told him of the past events that my anxiety was relieved. He gave a big grin and owned up, the car had broken down and he had repeatedly tried to ring me from a phone box which turned out to be out of order - he had been my heavy breather!

Sport etc – from Ann - Sporting news, our footballers have won a match away to Parkfield 1 - 3 and are slowly climbing up the league table. We are 7th behind old rivals Hooe, but they have a game in hand. Sadly the bottom team have only 1 point which is very dispiriting for them.

On the cricket front, the evergreen energetic Keith Cook and his committee members have put up posters around the village with our fixture list and invitation to come and watch the games, or more vitally, play for us. We need players if we are to maintain our 225 year history of sport in the village. Leaflets will be posted through letterboxes and we hope for a successful result.

Spring in Catsfield's peaceful cemetery

I have been remarking on the lack of commitment in the village for all our traditions and this has been reinforced by the scarcity of social functions which used to fill our Village Hall and in which we all took part. Usually, if some great fund-raising project was undertaken, like the improvements to the Hall, the building of the pavilion and the various jubilee events, a lot of enjoyable social events were planned. Nowadays, it seems only CADS performances and the fund-raising for the Church fill the weekend slots in the Hall calendar. For this we have the indefatigable Sandra Shoobridge and her team of helpers, the main contributors being Victoria, Pauline and Rita who plan, cook, serve and host these enjoyable occasions. We are grateful to them and their associated helpers, but we can't deny villages aren't what they used to be. Come on Catsfield, where's your community spirit? Please don't let this become yet another village that has lost its heart and soul.