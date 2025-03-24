Catsfield Village Voice

Tomorrow is the Catsfield Horticultural Spring Show and all entries should have been handed in by last Wednesday. Exhibits must be displayed in the hall from 8.30am – 10.30am when the doors will be closed for the judges to do their work. The hall will reopen at 2pm – 4pm when everyone can come and view the exhibits. Admission will be 50p. Even if you’ve not taken part, do come along, it is great fun looking at the entries after the judging to see the results and who has won prizes, refreshments will be available too. Please don’t forget that without a new Show Secretary, the Catsfield Horticultural Society will definitely have to fold and this will be the last Flower Show, which would be a devasting loss for the village community. So please, if you are in the slightest bit interested in offering your services and joining the committee, come and speak to us tomorrow, enjoy a cup of tea and cake find out what we are all about!

Next Thursday Catsfield WI will be holding their 107th birthday party in the Village Hall at 2pm when the entertainment will be Beverley and Jon Healey and ‘The Stories Behind the Songs’. The teas will be served by the committee and visitors are welcome to come and join us. Members are reminded that their annual subscription is due to be paid at this meeting.

The ‘Lent Brunch’ last Saturday held in the Village Hall was very successful and more than thirty full breakfasts were served, which included fruit juice, a hot drink and toast for just £10. Some customers had extra toast and marmalade or a bacon or sausage sandwich. Thanks to Sandra and her hard-working and loyal team of Victoria, Pauline and Rita who worked tirelessly and kept the meals cooking as the orders came in – not easy in a tiny kitchen with a limited amount of work surface and the ovens working overtime. So much so that the smoke alarm went off, much to everyone’s amusement! It was a most enjoyable event and everyone seemed to have a really good time whilst raising just under £300 for church funds.

A date for your diary

The next fundraising event for St Laurence Church will be a St George’s Day three course traditional English dinner held in the Village Hall on Saturday 26th April at 7pm.Tickets cost £15 each and are available from Sandra 01424 774708

Jan writes – A few years ago I used my free bus pass to go into Battle to do a bit of shopping and to come home when the bus made its return journey. It sounds simple and it usually was, except that without realising it, I had boarded the 1066 bus for the return journey instead of the 95. Because I don’t see very well, it took a while I before I realised that I was in unfamiliar territory and was on my way to Hawkhurst! As soon as I saw my mistake, I vacated the bus at John’s Cross and had to ring for a taxi. I got home and had a much-needed cup of tea and a custard cream – the panacea for many things. My free bus pass had cost me dearly that day with no one else to blame except myself. I have put it down to experience and I always make sure to check carefully to avoid making the same mistake again.