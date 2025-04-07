Catsfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Village Voice

The village was deeply shocked and saddened when a motor cyclist from Bexhill died in an accident as he rode through Catsfield along The Green on the afternoon of Wednesday 2nd April. No other vehicles were involved and the road remained closed from 3.45pm into the night while police carried out investigations. The sympathy of the entire village goes out to the family and friends of the deceased man.

Catsfield Ukealongians – on Monday 14th April from 7pm - 9pm in Catsfield Village Hall we will be holding our next fundraising charity event in aid of "The Willow Tree Trust" in Battle. All family, friends, and charity supporters, as well as the general public will be very welcome to join us for a good play and sing-along. It is very informal, fun and free admission with refreshments available too. All we ask is a generous donation to "The Willow Tree Trust". Please note East Sussex Highways will be carrying out work on Church Road and closure signs will be up, however, I am assured that access to the village hall and residents will be catered for.

The Village Hall Committee will be holding their AGM in the hall at 7pm on Tuesday15th April. All local residents are invited to attend and it provides the opportunity to view and thank the committee for all the changes they have made to brighten and update the hall, such an important hub in the life of Catsfield village. Tea and biscuits will be served afterwards.

Happy Birthday!

The next fundraising event for St Laurence Church will be a St George’s Day three course traditional English dinner held in the Village Hall on Saturday 26th April at 7pm.Tickets cost £15 each and are available from Sandra 01424 774708, they need to be booked as soon as possible to ensure a place.

Catsfield WI celebrated its 107th birthday last week with a warm welcome to some new members and apologies for absence from quite a few others. Despite this, a rousing rendering of Jerusalem started the meeting and there was a quick run through of the usual business matters and future dates for the diaries. Notably that the summer outing will be on Thursday 19th June to visit the Shipwreck Museum in Hastings to see artifacts rescued from the wreck and have a tour from 11.30am to learn more about the sinking of the Amsterdam on the shore at Bulverhythe, the history of which our first speaker of the year, Robin Keyte had us all fascinated. We were also given schedules for the June ‘Fun, Flower & Produce Show’ to be completed and returned at the May meeting.

The President introduced our entertainment for the afternoon, Beverley and Jon Healey, a husband and wife duo who presented ‘The Stories Behind the Songs’. Beverley was the lead singer telling the stories and both she and Jon accompanied the songs on guitars. Their repertoire included many well-known songs by the Crystals, Everley Brothers, John Denver, Buddy Holly and Dolly Parton to name just a few and the audience was invited to join in. Beverley had a great voice but the strumming of the guitars was slightly over-amplified, which was inclined to make the words less audible and it was better on the occasions when she sang a capella introductions. The committee prepared and served teas to our tables and Valerie had made a delicious birthday cake. The next meeting will take place on Thursday 1st May at 2pm and will be the Resolution and Annual meeting. After we have whizzed through the business matters, our old friend Terry Stacey will be there to talk to us about ‘Double Entendres’ – the mind boggles! It’s bound to be a laugh and probably slightly risque!

Jan writes – What a lovely time of year as nature unfurls its glory in the garden and the countryside. Our forsythia, which grows against the garage wall and has hardly any earth for its roots is magnificent, like a burst of golden sunshine. Many of the spring flowers have nearly finished except for some wood anemones which grow in the shade under the trees in the back garden. I learnt much about the names of plants from Brian’s Uncle Ron, who not only knew the common names but the botanical names too. He was very particular about the way one should garden, but his knowledge and advice were invaluable.

Wood Anemones

Sport etc -from Ann - Our footballers had a "home walkover" against Hooe on Saturday, which means they go up the table to 6th with 15 points. They may be safe from relegation but it seems a sorry state when there have been two "walkovers" lately. This season has been difficult to maintain momentum with so many matches postponed because of the wet ground and now, of course, the pitches are hard and dry. In the meantime, the cricket ground has been rolled by Martin and work will commence on the wicket, despite the Playing Field suffering a short invasion by some bullocks from the nearby field. Soon there will be bluebells.

I heard a lot about the vagaries of sheep farming the other day, but was pleased to hear the market is good for selling, as it is for cattle, which are now out on the marshes and enjoying life. Despite feeding some new born lambs over the weekend, I can't say I am enamoured of sheep being stared at each morning in our field by some very grumpy looking rams, who I must admit are fairly hot in their heavy fleeces.

I know there has been some criticism about the green plastic fencing around the school garden which was implemented by ESCC, but as planned, there is now some new hedging outside the fence which somewhat mitigates the urban effect.