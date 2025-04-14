Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Catsfield Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next fundraising event for St Laurence Church will be a St George’s Day three course traditional English dinner held in the Village Hall on Saturday next, 26th April at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 each and are available from Sandra 01424 774708, they need to be booked as soon as possible to ensure a place.

The popular Christian Aid Plant Sale is being held in the Village Hall on Saturday 10th May from 10am – 12pm, entrance fee 50p. The hall will be full of plants and bargains for the garden. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, indoor plants – all sorts!There will be an ‘All Things for the Garden’ stall, a wonderful Raffle, fresh coffee, tea and cakes available and even a re-cycling point for small flower pots (to enable our growers to produce more plants next year!) All funds raised are to go to Christian Aid. Donations are needed of plants, cakes, raffle prizes, and items for the garden stall please from 6.30pm on Friday evening. Also help that evening is urgently needed, to unload the plants etc into the hall – a huge job - so please come along and lend a hand, it would be most gratefully received!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How sad that no one in the village has made the effort to organise some kind of community celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Catsfield has always come together for national celebrations and after all, this village sent and lost so many local boys to fight in both World Wars. Now that the stalwarts who have planned and organised village events for years are sadly too old to continue, it seems that the Parish Council and the more recent residents have no interest in making the effort to keep the community spirit alive – but are happy enough to attend when it is laid before them!

Tell us your team news.

Jan writes – Be warned if you are arranging a time and place to meet up with friends that you may come across a dreaded parking machine. It has its ‘Apps’ or downs or worse still, a QR code which apparently has become a scammers paradise. Some friends and I decided to go to the De la Warr Pavilion to have coffee and chat whilst admiring the view, but after about twenty minutes of trying desperately to fathom out how to acquire a parking ticket from the machine, fortunately we were rescued by a good Samaritan. Is it just me or has life become a whole lot more complicated, especially for us of a certain age?

Editor’s note – Oh no Jan, you are not alone and it happens to many younger people too!

Sport etc – from Ann - The football is drawing to an unsatisfactory conclusion with our team losing away to Hooe 3 - 1, leaving us struggling near the bottom at 7th in the table with those above having more games to play. I sense a demotion back to division 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I attended a WI speakers selection meeting the other day, when those wishing to go on the approved list audition various talks they offer. We had a very enjoyable day listening to some excellent speakers, one of whom was talking about saving the British countryside. He mentioned that 90% of our land is not built on, which we in the South East found extraordinary, however, the percentage goes down when one considers the South East, cities and other pockets of over-development. Quite a proportion of the land is unsuitable, country parks, National Trust, AONBs, mountains, lakes etc. The race is on to preserve what is left of the countryside. He mentioned carbon capturing, trees being important, but the best carbon capturing is the actual soil. To this end, farmers are encouraged not to plough (which releases carbon) but to cultivate and direct drilling. So, the sight of a field expertly ploughed with it's beautifully turned furrows may no longer be enjoyed. This would worry the groundsman since ploughing was his great joy and he was very good at it, followed by flocks of seagulls and once in Ninfield, about 12 buzzards waiting for the worms, staying just far enough away not to get hurt. I had plenty of questions to ask, but there was no time. For instance, is it good for the soil to hold all this carbon? Does it affect the plants? As you can guess, I'm no scientist, so will stick to what I do know, which isn't much.