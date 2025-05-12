Catsfield Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Village Voice Friday 16th May 2025

Catsfield Remembers – the St Laurence Fundraisers are marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe by holding a three course VE day meal on Saturday 24th May at 7pm in the Village Hall. Tickets cost £15 each and need to be booked by calling Sandra on 0754529533.

On Thursday last week, the actual anniversary of VE day, the bells of St Laurence Church rang out joyfully from 6.30pm for some considerable time, as they did 80 years ago from the majority of churches across the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Coffee Morning in the Village Hall on Saturday 7th June from 10am – 12pm when fresh coffee and delicious refreshments will be available. There will also be a Raffle, Plant and a Gift Stall to raise funds for St Laurence Church.

Jackie Saxby writes about Joan (Joanie) Baxter 1947 – 2025. With great sadness I have to report that my long-time friend Joanie has recently died after a sudden deterioration in her health. She and her then husband, John Woollet moved to Catsfield in the very early 70’s and their two sons, Chris and Nick grew up in the village and attended the village school. Joanie was able to use her considerable secretarial skills when she became Clerk to the Parish Council for several years. After her marriage to John ended, she met and later married, Keith Baxter whom she adored and they lived happily together in Hooe until he died in 2003. Joanie carried on working full-time and then part-time, as a conveyancing secretary for a solicitors in Bexhill until she retired in October 2023. Joanie and I became close friends over the years and sadly, we were both widowed at the same time. We travelled together around the UK and in Europe visiting Holland, France, Italy, Crete, Norway, Ireland and the islands around the UK. If it wasn’t for Joanie, I would never have seen those places. I give thanks for her life and friendship and the happy times that we spent together. Rest in Peace Joanie.

Last Saturday’s Plant Sale held in the Village Hall to raise funds for Christian Aid was, as usual, packed with keen gardeners who had queued before 10am to be admitted. The plants were being sold fast and on a perfect spring morning, the garden set with tables was full of shoppers enjoying the sunshine, drinking coffee and eating sausage rolls, bread pudding and a delicious selection of cakes before going back inside to buy some more. There was a big Raffle with a wide selection of lovely garden-related prizes and the very successful morning raised a total of £1472. Trudi would like to thank everyone who contributed plants, prizes and cakes and worked so hard on Friday evening as well as on Saturday to make the event such a huge success. Special thanks go to the team in the kitchen for keeping the kitchen running smoothly and efficiently under pressure and everybody happy.

Beverley Garner writes - I have always loved being in the sea and five years ago I decided that I would start swimming through the winter months instead of just in the summer. Winter swimming is wonderful! It is exhilarating, energising and a great start to the day, it is a completely different experience to a summer swim and it makes me feel so alive to emerge from the waves with my skin tingling and pink. I swim, on average, five mornings a week. I try to stay in the sea for about ten minutes when it is at its coldest but by April, anywhere between 20 and 30 mins. Usually, I swim at Pevensey Bay at 9.00 am with the Pevensey Plungers who are a ‘mixed bag’ of people with a shared love of the sea. We are predominantly women but there are half a dozen or so men. Some people just come and sit on the beach if they don’t want to have a plunge, there is never any pressure to enter the sea. We try to swim in all conditions and are only deterred by very rough waves. Some plungers swim in rivers or lakes occasionally but I only swim in the sea. Not only do we ‘brave the waves’ together, we build friendships and support one another in many ways. If you fancy giving it a try, just come along and have a dip or just a coffee and chat on the beach. It will change your life!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan writes – Having watched the VE day celebrations on TV, I realised how much input there was into the war effort by women during WW2. Two Catsfield ladies were in the Land Army, namely Ruth Pearson and Norah Lovell. In later years Norah worked with Gwen and me in the Village Shop and apparently she was such an ace tractor driver that she became an instructor. Another lady, born in London but retired to Sussex with her husband, was Mrs Hind. She lived in a bungalow in Church Road and she told us how during the war she drove an ambulance taking the wounded to hospital. Women were responsible for ‘keeping the home fires burning’ whilst the men were away.