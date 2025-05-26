Catsfield Village Voice

Last week's Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Village Voice Friday 30th May 2025

There will be a Coffee Morning in the Village Hall on Saturday 7th June from 10am – 12pm when fresh coffee and delicious refreshments will be available. There will also be a Raffle, Plant and a Gift Stall to raise funds for St Laurence Church.

Rosemary Cooper writes - I am very fortunate to have links with our lovely youngsters. On Thursday I joined the Beaver scouts at Battle rec, completing their cyclist badge. A few weeks ago they did bike safety and maintenance, so now they all know the ABC rules - check Air, (tyres), Brakes, Chain and they all had a go at pumping up a tyre which is very hard work. Make sure handlebars aren’t loose. Then a personal check - helmets fit, sensible shoes, laces tucked out of the way, no dangling strings on coats. All good to go!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking in Normanhurst

This week they started with fun around the tennis court, various games and challenges to check cycling skills and importantly, braking skills without making a hole in your shoes! Then onto the small track, which has some junctions marked. Finally – twice (their choice) round the big track including a steep hill. A few managed the hill solo, some had a push or walked. An excellent session, the leaders are amazing and very grateful for extra help from parents to ensure that all went well.

On Friday I joined the entire Catsfield school in their outing to Herstmonceux Observatory. All the pupils and most of the staff went, plus any volunteers who could help.Three coaches set off at 9.30am with an amazing level of excitement. We made an impressive crocodile from the car park to the observatory.

The purple team welcomed us and explained the day. Then we went in our year groups to the ‘corridor’ exhibits, which I didn’t think sounded very exciting. How wrong can you be! An amazing range of exhibits, all interactive, showing various science principles. Within seconds the whole school were testing their memory, trying the vacuum chair, attempting to generate electricity, turning on a small light display was fairly easy. Far more challenging was powering the train round its track around the top of the walls. Experiments with magnets, sound, etc.

Outside there were bigger experiments including an Archimedes Screw which required teamwork to succeed getting the ball to the top and then went on a track and down a spiral with an impressive turn of speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day Dinner

Over 100 hands-on experiments in all, plus some workshops and the younger ones built a bridge. It was glorious weather and we picnicked outside, the Year 6’s were on rubbish duty so we left a pristine field. Again, how lucky we are to have amazing staff and helpers.

Finally watch this space. The village school has their 180th anniversary coming up. They are planning a celebratory event at the school at the end of June. I think we will all be invited, both those who have had links with the school and anyone who is interested – more news to follow soon.

Jan writes – We seem to be experiencing unusual variations of weather, all put down to global warming. We either have a long dry spell such as now or many days of torrential rain, which takes me back to the 1980’s in Catsfield. We had such heavy downpours that the fields behind the retirement bungalows in Church Road flooded. The water seeped into the resident’s properties and flooded the road beyond, causing several of the residents to be moved into emergency accommodation in a care home – namely Charlie Ransom and Mr & Mrs Hind.Mrs Hind’s glass was always half full and she cheerfully said ‘It was just like being on holiday!’ I believe that measures were taken to prevent it happening again. Man has taken great strides in science but he can’t control the weather and nature will always have the last laugh!

Farming and Sport – from Ann - I sometimes call myself Bo Peep looking after a field of rams as I do, however, this rhyme conjures up an old-fashioned rural idyll of delicacy which is far from the truth. This dry ground caused a large steel gate to sink leaving a small gap in my defences and I suddenly discovered one of these large angry beasts in my garden ready to eat whatever took his fancy. I don't know how, but I managed to shepherd him, (hence the Bo Beep allusion) up and down and eventually he went back before the rest of them took courage and joined him. It was a huge relief and I had to get help to get the gate back in line and blocked off. Farmers need rain for their crops and grass, so please be patient if you see an escapee. It is a fact of life that animals will try to find better grass and it's not always possible to prevent them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day Dinner

The grass up at the Playing Field looked sparse and even the ever-encroaching bracken has been held back in growth. The cricketers had rolled the mole hills and filled the rabbit holes, although they could do nothing about the hard, rough outfield. Undaunted, we played our first game in freezing cold wind at home against Mountfield, which we lost by one wicket. The teas were good, the friendship and fun endured and we hope to field a full team this Sunday. The plea is still out there for more players as we can't expect Ed Malins to drive from Wiltshire for the day just to play, nor can we expect Chairman of the Parish Council Keith to turn out for us although appreciative of his commitment to village traditions. It was good to see the return of Derek Fuller to the side and all the other regulars, including Barbara our scorer, Chris tea lady, Keith secretary and player and John Berryman who manages to sit in the cold, put up the numbers and maintain conversations all round. Our own David Taylor scored 37 runs. Roll on a good season in better weather and some rain to help.

And this week’s column -

Catsfield WI will meet again on Thursday 5th June at 2pm in the Village Hall when the ‘Fun, Flower & Produce Show’ will take place. Members are encouraged to exhibit entries in various categories to be assessed by independent judges, after which the exhibits will be on display.A lovely WI tea will be served and there will be a raffle. Visitors and new members always welcome.

Our ornithological correspondent Christine Cook writes - Over the past 40 odd years, I have spent many Saturday and Sunday afternoons from May to September sitting at the Playing Field Pavilion, in its various forms, listening to the ‘thwack’ of leather on willow, the whole being accompanied by the glorious sound of birdsong. I was at the Field very recently on a beautiful day whilst the assistant groundsman was fettling the square for the start of the new cricket season and I was listening to the sound of the birds in the woods. Like most people, I can recognise a few birds by their song - blackbird, robins, blue tit etc., but on this occasion, there seemed to so many more different songs. I decided to take our dog, Sofia, for a couple of laps of the Field and remembered I had an 'app' called ‘Merlin’ on my phone, which recognises bird song. So, with this switched on, Sofia and I set off. At the end, I looked at ‘Merlin’ expecting to see maybe eight or ten different birds identified, but I was amazed to see a list of 20 birds on my phone screen, they being:

Blackbird, blue tit, robin, chaffinch, chiff chaff, wren, song thrush, great tit, blackcap, gold crest, pheasant, coal tit, gold finch, jay, pied wagtail, wood pigeon, jackdaw, dunnock, nuthatch and greenfinch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assistant groundsman was convinced he heard the lonesome cry of the wandering albatross but he was wrong, as usual. To realise that the small wood at the north side of the Field supports such a number and varied species of is truly remarkable. The wood must be managed and protected forever to allow the birds and whatever other animals call it home, to be allowed to live in peace. There are opportunities throughout the coming months if you would like to experience the sound of leather upon willow combined with the wonderful Catsfield birdsong chorus, either as a spectator or better, as a player as the cricket club started playing at home on Sunday 18 May and for nine further Sundays throughout the season to the end of September. Look on the posters around the village for a list of home fixtures if you would like to know more about the club and who to contact regarding playing or would just like to come along and watch a few overs in delightful surroundings.

St Laurence Church organised a VE Day 80yr Remembrance Dinner in the Village Hall last Saturday. The hall was decorated with flags, bunting, Union Jack table runners, and napkins. The doors opened at 7pm and the start of the evening was heralded by the sounding of an air raid siren. Guests were welcomed and the formal part of the evening was introduced by Sandra Shoobridge with a short summary of World War Two.

‘World War Two in Europe began with Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 quickly engulfing much of the Continent. Germany, through campaigns and treaties, gained control of Continental Europe forming the Axis alliance with Italy and other nations. The war saw devastating battles, widespread destruction and the Holocaust, a systematic genocide of Jews and others. The war culminated in the Allied liberation of occupied territories and the defeat of Germany in 1945. On Tuesday 8th May 1945, the Allies of World War Two formally accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces; it marked the official surrender of all German military operations. Today we are celebrating Victory in Europe Day with grateful thanks to all those who gave their lives that we may live ours in peace time.’ A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the fallen. Martin Holgate read the names recorded on the Roll of Honour of those from Catsfield who lost their lives serving their country. Martin also recited the lines from 'The Fallen' by Laurence Binyon. The National Anthem was sung accompanied by John Berryman on the piano.

Pauline Putland said grace before the ladies from the fundraising catering Corp served a 1940's style three course meal. There was a choice of pea or leek and potato soup, followed by corned beef hash or Lord Woolton's vegetable pie. Dessert was bread pudding and custard. After the raffle, Sandra thanked all those who had worked so hard to make the evening such a success. John Search led singing of some war time songs ending with Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory. Several people joined in dancing to wartime tunes to bring the evening to a close. The evening raised over £460.00 for church funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the organisers of this event, I would just like to add that the response of the village to the only VE Day event held in Catsfield was very disappointing. However, those who did join us had a wonderful time marking this very important 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe.

Jan writes – Nice as it has been to watch the coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show where everything is perfection and with not a weed daring to show itself, it is not something that your average ‘Joe Bloggs’ could achieve. The flowers are so perfect that they look unreal and they seem to compete with rocks, concrete and outbuildings. Celebrities mingle with royalty, all getting ideas for their gardeners to work magic on their estates. As for the dog-friendly garden, I just hope the owners are ready for emergencies! It all gives great pleasure to the public and also brings employment to many – including the creators of the numerous different outfits worn by the lady presenters.