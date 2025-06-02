Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

There will be a Coffee Morning in the Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday 7th June from 10am – 12pm when fresh coffee and delicious refreshments will be available. There will also be a Raffle, Plant and a Gift Stalls to raise funds for St Laurence Church.

CADS will be performing a Murder Mystery next Saturday, 14th June at 7pm for 7.30pm in the Village Hall. Bring your own refreshments and there will be a Raffle run by St Michael’s Hospice to whom all the proceeds of the evening will be donated. If you want to witness some real skulduggery and have a good laugh, book your tickets right away by calling Vanessa on 07972360135

Good news from Scott Lavocah - As the Horticultural Society are unable to run the Fete and Flower Show this year, I offered to run the fete on behalf of the Village Hall Committee and Stoolball Club as I am chair of both, otherwise there wouldn’t be a Summer Fete in Catsfield.

The fete will be on Saturday 2nd August from 12.30 - 3pm at the recreation ground. As usual there will be a BBQ, Pimms tent, the WI selling teas and cakes, Beat the Goalie, Stoolball Challenge, Coconut Shy, a gymnastics display, a first appearance at the fete by ‘The Whacky Band’ and other fun things to do. Anyone wanting to have a stall at the fete please contact Scott as we would like to have representation from local businesses.

In the evening, we welcome the Catsfield Steamers back to the village where we will be holding a Barn Dance in the poly tunnels at Great Park Farm from 7pm. Further details will follow re prices and what we will be providing in the way of food and drink, but tickets bought in advance will be cheaper. If you would like to be involved in the fete organising group or can be available to help on the day with setting up and running a stall then please contact Scott Lavocah through Facebook or email [email protected].

Jan writes – A friend and I ventured out on a shopping spree the other day filled with optimism that we would both find a cardigan for the chillier summer days. How wrong we were. After searching in vain and enquiring in several large stores for the elusive item only to be greeted with puzzled looks from the assistants, we actually did find a cardigan in a well-known supermarket’s clothing department. Not exactly spoilt for choice, we decided to make the best of a bad job and accept what we could find. I suppose that along with many other items that are now deemed ‘old hat,’ the cardigan has now come into that category too.

Sport from Ann - Cricket news is a mixture of good and bad. We couldn't play the first two fixtures because neither oppositions could field a team. Our first match therefore was at home against Mountfield, which we lost, but perhaps more disastrously our mainstay Keith was injured batting when a rising ball hit him on the arm. Several days later, he was persuaded to go to A & E where it was discovered he had a broken ulna bone. As Keith is also the assistant groundsman, others have had to step in to get the pitch ready for home matches. Martin Gurr has rolled the wicket a couple of time to flatten it down and last Sunday, Keith's daughter Barbara and her partner did all the mowing, marking-out and readying to enable the match to go ahead. Barbara is also our scorer and we are grateful also to her sister and husband for regularly attending to the new trees on the field. Chris, his wife, does the main tea duties, so you can imagine what an important family they are to the village, even though they don't live here. Moving on, it was my turn to do the teas on Sunday when we played against Battle. Battle won the toss and batted first reaching 188 all out with Joe Carthew 83 not out and helped by some errant bowling by us yielding 70 extras! Yes, that is not a typo. AJ, Ed Malins and David Taylor got the wickets. We started batting slowly but eventually reached 164 for 7, with opener Nat Dixon 94, debutant Alan Hodgkinson 26 and the others held out for a draw at the close of play on another very windy cold Sunday. This coming Sunday we go to Winchelsea.

Talking of trees, after the teas I walked round to the bottom goal and was able to pick some cherries from the trees I actually helped to plant when the Parish Council put in that lovely row of cherry and oak trees.