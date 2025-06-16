Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Rosemary writes - Catsfield school are celebrating their 180th birthday on Thursday June 26th by inviting us all to the school from 3.20pm. Come along and see how it has changed, look at old photos and then join them for refreshments. It will be a lovely occasion and everyone is invited, pupils and parents, past and present and anyone who is interested.

Last Friday some of the congregation of St Laurence Church had a lovely surprise when a fellow church-goer invited several of us to her house to meet up with Father Michael. She had heard just two days before that he was on an overnight flying visit to officiate at the funeral of a Crowhurst resident and would be going back to the airport to return to the Isle of Man at lunchtime the following day. He expressed the wish to meet up with some of his previous congregation in Catsfield as when he left in 2021, we were just coming out of Covid and it wasn’t possible to say goodbye to everyone. It was a hot sunny day and our hostess had set up a big gazebo in the garden with a large table and lots of chairs in the shade where she served about twenty of us with tea, coffee, cold drinks and delicious snacks whilst we sat chatting to Fr Michael for about an hour and a half. Everyone was delighted to see him again and catch up with all his news and he with us. The time went far too quickly until he had to leave to return to Gatwick but we were so pleased to see him again. We are all most grateful to our hostess for organising it at such short notice and looking after us all so well.

Sandra, who has become our ‘theatre critic!’ writes - Last Friday, CADS performed the murder mystery 'Who killed the postmistress' to a large audience in Catsfield Village Hall. It was very cleverly linked to the Live Aid Concert held in 1985. There were so many lines from songs performed by the artists of the day that had us laughing and groaning throughout the play. The evening was held to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support. Their representative, Barry Edwards, thanked CADS and the audience for their generosity as Vanessa announced we had raised £1000. And who committed the murder? Jealous wife Vienna assisted by her husband (Postman Pat), who had also been the jilted lover of Penny, the postmistress…! I've commented on wigs in the past, and sure enough, there were some terrible ones on heads, but the best wigs were those of the narrators!! Everyone had a great evening, but my uppermost concern when it ended was......what happened to Jess, Pat’s black and white cat?

Jan writes – One seldom knows what species might be residing in one’s garden. We have some leylandii trees out the back and whilst Paul, who helps out in the garden, was getting rid of some brambles in the trees, he came across a very indignant pigeon sitting on a nest of eggs. He apologised to the bird who promptly flew off but soon came back and settled on the nest again. My Gran assured me as a child that the call this bird made, translated into ‘pigeon English’ was ‘Big toe bleed Betty’! I can only assume that at some time, Auntie Betty must have stubbed her toe and made it bleed. Who knows, but if Gran said it, it must be true!

Sport and more – from Ann - There is to be a special cricket match on the Playing Field on Sunday 22nd June at 1 pm to mark the retirement of Martin Gurr who has been involved with the club for nearly 60 years. We will be playing old enemy Crowhurst in what will be a friendly match, with a short interval for tea and cake and after the match a barbecue. Old players and friends are invited, bring a rug to sit on, spend a little time watching this special village event in the year the Club reaches 250 years of cricket in Catsfield.

Turning to more serious matters, there is an outline planning application for up to 98 (yes 98) houses on land near the two lanes Watermill and Mayo with access reserved. This means that the contentious matter of access for all these houses has not yet been designed. The impact of all these houses, extra to what is going on in North Bexhill, will affect the traffic in and around Catsfield and our voices need to be heard. As an aside, there is no provision for services, schools, medical facilities like doctors, please note I don't even mention dentists. I urge you to go on Rother District Council planning website and look up RR/2025/699/P.

Meanwhile, hay making has started, although the quantity of what is being cut is low due to the lack of rain. What of the rams you ask? Well, they have been sprayed for maggots and feet clipped, so for the moment they are peaceful and safely enclosed. Long may it last.