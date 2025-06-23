Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Village Voice Friday 27th June 2025

The next meeting of Catsfield WI will be on Thursday 3rd July at 2pm when the speaker will be Bob Butts who will tell us about ‘The Founding of the English Soap Company’. New members and visitors are always welcome to come and join us for the talk, raffle and (always) delicious WI tea.

WI Outing – Thursday last week was a scorcher and there were only nine hardy WI members who turned up in the village car park to board the minibus booked to take us to Hastings. Several people had telephoned to say they would be unable to attend because of the extreme heat, which was understandable. We were dropped off outside our destination of the Shipwreck Museum on Hastings seafront where two guides were waiting to take us round, expecting a much larger group to arrive. We still divided into two small groups and took our time to see everything. Our appetite had been whetted by our speaker in January telling us about the wreck of the Amsterdam at Bulverhythe, but our very knowledgeable guides told us of many other wrecks too and explained the history of the interesting artefacts on display. The time went far too quickly, especially as there was so much to see and we can certainly recommend having a guide to pass on information about things that one could easily miss. An interesting map of the south coast at the end of the tour indicated the location of shipwrecks along the Channel with small red stickers and the number was quite phenomenal, especially towards the east. We had planned an August trip to the beach at Bulverhythe to see the wreck of the Amsterdam at an exceptionally low tide, but apparently it is currently completely buried under the sand until winter storms are hopefully enough to shift the sand eastwards. From the museum, we walked along the seafront in the heat to one of the many fish and chip shops where we enjoyed a beautifully cooked lunch. After leaving the restaurant, we made our way to our rendezvous with the minibus driver who drove up when he saw us arrive and we were very happy to sit in air-conditioned comfort and be driven home after an interesting outing in the company of friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

Jan writes – Back in the day, whether we took holidays abroad or in this country, a favourite part of it was to send postcards to family and friends. Brian always bought the cards and stamps very early on and really enjoyed writing to one and all, knowing how pleased they would be to receive them. Sadly nowadays, along with many other traditions, due partly to the cost of the postage and also because it is easier to text, email or ‘moonpig’ - whatever that is when it’s at home? Not everyone has those capabilities anyway. It still can’t beat the pleasure that a card or a letter through the door brings to someone. Personal contact is what it is all about.

Sport – from Ann - Our cricket club and the entire Gurr family, celebrated Martin's 50 years at the club on Sunday against Crowhurst. The fact that we lost didn't much matter, it was a great tribute to one of our favourite players. Thanks to Keith Cook and his family, after months of planning, the ground had been mown, marked out, wicket watered, homemade cakes and tea organised for between the innings and Barbara the scorer primed. Well done to them, without whom cricket could not be played.

Sadly, after all this we could only field 10 men which greatly reduced our fielding. Nevertheless, we managed to find six bowlers, Connor Earl, Tom Bristow-Diamond, Nick Gurr, David Taylor, Ed Malins and the great man himself with the last over. It was so good to see Nick Gurr back on our field with his fluid bowling and Russell Gurr with his reliable catching (3). Tim Pitman, back from injury, showed what an asset he is to our team and kept wicket immaculately on the hard dry pitch. After a convivial break for tea and cake, Keith read out a brief history of Martin's career prepared by his family with many funny incidents as there always are with Martin. I was asked to thank Martin also for his voluntary work, with Mike and Scott on the Pavilion Committee, which proved invaluable in getting it built. He was presented with a collage of photographs prepared by the family.

We went out to bat, when unfortunately, our Captain Jon Ferdinand was badly hit in the face by a very fast ball. Tim Pitman, a vet, expertly dealt with the cut and patched him up, but he had to leave the field with his family and go to hospital. We await news of the extent of his injury. This left us with only 9 men, but suddenly James Wilson appeared, so with a borrowed, slightly too big kit and boots went into bat and scored a few runs. We soldiered on, but lost heavily. The Gurr family provided drinks and a barbecue for all to enjoy ending a great occasion. We were amazed at how many cricketeers from days gone by and footballers turned up to take part in the tribute to this very modest, hard-working, loyal man. As a club, we were wondering how to celebrate our 250th year and this proved to be just right.