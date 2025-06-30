Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some dates for your diaries –

Catsfield Ukealongians – Ian writes - On Monday July 21st from 7-9pm in Catsfield Village Hall, we will be raising money for "The Bexhill branch of Stroke Support Group". We hope you can come along and support this charity along with hopefully over 30 ukulele players, we’re going for a record number of players in the Hall, so if you play or sing or both, come along for a great informal evening of a wide variety of songs. It's free and refreshments are served. Just a voluntary donation to the charity, if you so wish.

The Windmill Hillbillies are coming to Catsfield Village Hall on Thursday July 24th at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) Admission is £5 each and refreshments will be available. The group is so named after the beautiful old windmill at Windmill Hill and are known for singing lively country-style sing-along songs and dancing to fundraise for the maintenance of the mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Laurence Churchyard filled with glorious ox-eye daisies

Don’t forget that the Catsfield fete will be on Saturday 2nd August from 12.30 - 3pm at the recreation ground. As usual there will be a BBQ, Pimms tent, the WI selling teas and cakes, Beat the Goalie, Stoolball Challenge, Coconut Shy, a gymnastics display, a first appearance at the fete by ‘The Whacky Band’ and other fun things to do. Anyone wanting to have a stall at the fete please contact Scott as we would like to have representation from local businesses. If you are available to help on the day with setting up or running a stall or if you would like to be involved in the fete organising group, or can be a stall-holder then please contact Scott Lavocah through Facebook or email [email protected].

In the evening, we welcome the Catsfield Steamers back to the village where we will be holding a Barn Dance in the poly tunnels at Great Park Farm from 7pm. Tickets bought in advance £10 each, £5 for a child. Family tickets (2 adults & 2 children) £25.On the night £15 adult, £10 child, family £35, under 6 free. There will be a licensed bar and a pizza van serving wood-fired pizzas, cooked fresh to order& available to purchase.

Afternoon Tea – the fundraisers for St Laurence Church invite you to join them for tea on Sunday, 10th August at 4pm in the Village Hall to celebrate the church’s patron saint of St Laurence. A ‘traditional’ Afternoon Tea will be served and tickets cost £12 per person. They are available from Sandra, call her on 01424 774708 or 07545292533 What a perfect way to celebrate a (hopefully sunny, but not too hot) summer Sunday afternoon with friends.

Catsfied School’s 180th Anniversary – from Ann – I was lucky enough to attend our village school's 180th year celebration along with lots of parents, ex-pupils and teachers.We were greeted by the Headmaster resplendent in cap and gown, some children in their smart summer uniform and the younger ones dressed in Victorian costumes. A great display of memorabilia including copies of the original founding document, many photographs and records, together with soft drinks and edibles awaited us. I saw a punishment book from my days (fortunately without my name in it) but the main miscreants were known to me committing such minor faults as scrumping or answering back, for which there was the cane. I also read the register and saw I was enrolled on 1.9.1949 and underneath was Joan Goodsell, a great friend whom I still meet once a month.Several people mentioned there was no photo of me and I replied "Well I joined before photography was invented" sadly such remark was not questioned by anybody, it was a joke wasn't it?I also saw the names of a relation William Philcox, a Putland and a Quaife also attendees in the early days and it saddened me to recall they are on the First World War memorial. What a waste. An old census showed how many people had large families and their occupations were mostly in agriculture, shop work, domestic servants no doubt employed by the benificent Brassey family of Normanhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another scorching day ahead

I am glad to say the school has been an outstanding success, being fully subscribed today and enjoying a good reputation for learning, kindness and social awareness. It has always been served well by its staff, volunteers and governors.

Jan writes – Congratulations to Martin Gurr on his long-term involvement with Catsfield Cricket Club as reported in last week’s Village Voice. Back in the day I remember watching his uncle Richard Gurr being brought in to bat when the team needed a quick boost to their run rate, he was brilliant at knocking a few sixes literally ‘out of the park’ as the saying goes. Unfortunately, he could get carried away with enthusiasm so his innings, though very profitable, could also be short-lived. It’s moments like this that make village cricket so entertaining.

Farming News – from Ann - Turning again to agriculture, I went with a friend for a trailer ride on a farm in the South Downs above Brighton, managed by Catsfield village boy David Ellin who started his career working for his father on Glebe Farm. Walking round the giant tractor shed looking at the equipment, his father Peter pointed out all the machinery "borrowed" from his farm by his son. Among all the new equipment was a small old grey Fergie loved by all who worked with it and climbed upon by all the little children. The groundsman regularly told nostalgic tales of sitting in the open cab in an old army greatcoat freezing cold. Coming more up to date on the trailer ride, David gave an interesting talk on modern farming, the loss of the Government subsidies and the need for technology to take advantage of the new conservation payments, if you can get them. They have to work with several different types of soil, including Wealden clay, sand and chalk planning their crops to suit the land, the changing climate and hoping their crops satisfy the strict conditions of the merchants buying them. Peas, winter barley, wheat have to be of milling quality, barley for the brewers, peas for food (not Birds Eye peas, they are grown mostly in East Anglia), wheat for flour etc. They have achieved great success working with English Nature on their conservation land, seeing big increases in insect and bird populations. David mentioned the ‘Jeremy Clarkson’ effect on people's interest in where their food comes from and the viability of growing it. He was passionate about the need to grow our own food in a sustainable way and touched upon the anticipated Inheritance Tax problem for farmers, some of whom would have to go out of business if they had to sell any of their limited amount of land. It was a thought-provoking ride, which was to raise money for the little village of Fulking to buy their own Village Hall. Shades of the money we have to raise to keep our Hall going and I hope they succeed. Just as an aside, David told us that thirty people used to work on the farm and I imagine that is echoed in the amount of labour involved in Catsfield, as mentioned above in the census. Now his farm is managed by him with one other full-time employee and two part-timers when necessary.