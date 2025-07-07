Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Catsfield Ukealongians – Ian writes - On Monday July 21st from 7-9pm in Catsfield Village Hall, we will be raising money for "The Bexhill Branch of Stroke Support Group". We hope you can come along and support this charity along with hopefully over 30 ukulele players, we’re going for a record number of players in the Hall, so if you play or sing or both, come along for a great informal evening of a wide variety of songs. It's free and refreshments are served. Just a voluntary donation to the charity, if you so wish.

The Windmill Hillbillies are coming to Catsfield Village Hall on Thursday July 24th at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) Admission is £5 each and refreshments will be available. The group is so named after the beautiful old windmill at Windmill Hill and are known for singing lively country-style sing-along songs and dancing to fundraise for the maintenance of the mill.

The July meeting of Catsfield WI was considerably down on numbers with apologies received from many members, but nevertheless Jerusalem was sung with great enthusiasm accompanied by David on the piano. Ann, our President welcomed everyone and gave a brief report on the recent summer outing by hired mini-bus to Hastings Shipwreck Museum. This had been booked and paid for out of branch funds as a treat for members, but on the day, of the sixteen who had put their names down, only nine attended. This meant a considerable waste of branch funds, though those who had attended enjoyed a very good day out together. It had been decided by the committee that no more summer outings would be organised in the future due to lack of support. The President then read out a summarised and amusing report by our delegate from another branch on the recent annual meeting of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, which had been held to her dismay, on Zoom. Ann also announced a change to our calendar of the order of speakers later in the year. Beryl told us that she had noted whilst going through branch records, that Ann had joined the WI thirty years ago and was the branch’s oldest member – not the oldest member in age - you know what I mean! - and she was presented with a certificate.

The speaker this month was Bob Butts who was accompanied by his wife Juliet, telling us about ‘The Founding of the English Soap Company.’ Bob’s fascination in making soap began when he was thirty and he dabbled and experimented with boiling cow fat and caustic soda and adding other ingredients to make soap. However, he abandoned this idea and got on with his life building a highly successful computer software company. When in later years he sold his business, he decided to go back to his love of making soap and learnt about triple milling the mixture. He bought a £70,000 triple milling machine which was installed in a rented barn near his home in East Sussex and it turned the mixture into a ‘soap sausage’ which was cut into the various sizes of bars of soap. After losing a lot of money and having to mortgage their home, with the support of his wife, he persevered and now has a large, successful soap manufacturing business. This is carried out in several converted farm buildings in the near-by village of Waldron. It currently employs more than eighty local people and manufactures more than four million bars of soap in a year, with a turnover of many millions of pounds. They export soap and hand-creams to other countries as well as having contracts in this country with prestigious places such as Kew Gardens, where it is sold in their gift shops. At the end of the talk Bob and Juliet very generously invited everyone to help themselves to complimentary bars of soap and tubes of hand cream whilst they joined us for tea. The next meeting will be the Garden Meeting on Thursday 14th August at 2pm.

Jan writes – Recently some friends and I who all grew up in Sedlescombe, were sitting on the old pump seat on the village green, cooling ourselves with ice-creams and reminiscing about our primary school days. On our way home from school, we would play marbles and conkers there, which the massive horse chestnut tree beside the Brick Wall Hotel provided. On this occasion as we were sitting quietly, there was no sign of the resident geese who were probably round the back of the Queen’s Head pub in the shade as it was such a hot day. Perhaps their absence was just as well as they have a reputation of being pretty feisty – in fact geese are often used as ‘guard dogs’ on some properties because of this quality. This particular flock have certainly been known to live up to their reputation!