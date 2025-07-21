Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

It’s not long now until the Catsfield fete on Saturday 2nd August from 12.30pm - 3pm at the recreation ground. As usual there will be a BBQ, Pimms tent, the WI selling teas and cakes, Craft Tent, Beat the Goalie, Stoolball Challenge, Coconut Shy, a gymnastics display, a first appearance at the fete by ‘The Whacky Band’ and other fun things to do. Anyone wanting to have a stall at the fete please contact Scott as we would like to have representation from local businesses. If you are available to help on the day with setting up or running a stall or if you would like to be involved in the fete organising group, or can be a stall-holder then please contact Scott Lavocah through Facebook or email [email protected].

In the evening, we welcome the Catsfield Steamers back to the village where we will be holding a Barn Dance in the poly tunnels at Great Park Farm from 7pm. Tickets bought in advance £10 each, £5 for a child. Family tickets (2 adults & 2 children) £25.On the night £15 adult, £10 child, family £35, under 6 free. There will be a licensed bar and a pizza van serving wood-fired pizzas, cooked fresh to order& available to purchase.

Afternoon Tea – the fundraisers for St Laurence Church invite you to join them for tea on Sunday, 10th August at 4pm in the Village Hall to celebrate the church’s patron saint of St Laurence. A ‘traditional’ Afternoon Tea will be served and tickets cost £12 per person. They are available from Sandra, call her on 01424 774708 or 07545292533. What a perfect way to celebrate a (hopefully sunny, but not too hot) summer Sunday afternoon with friends.

It's very big Granddad!

Last Sunday Fr Robert was delighted to announce to the congregation at the morning service that Sandra Shoobridge has been awarded the Order of St Richard for her exceptional contribution to the church of St Laurence. Fr Robert said it was very well deserved and asked the congregation to give Sandra a round of applause. Sandra has been the main fundraiser for the church for several years, raising many thousands of pounds to help with the cost of running our beautiful parish church. Her innovative events, assisted by an efficient team of regular helpers and coupled with her delicious menus and extra ‘special touches,’ ensure that there is an enthusiastic queue of customers ready to order tickets. Unfortunately, Sandra will be unable to be in Chichester to be presented with her medal by the bishop in September, but that will be good for the rest of the congregation who will be in church when it is given to her by Fr Robert.

Jan writes – What a relief, just as the hosepipe ban kicks in, we have had a wonderful night’s rain and as I write (Saturday) it’s still coming down – it must have been that rain-dance I performed, exhausting but well worth it! At least the watering cans will be rested, as will the gardeners and the water butts refilled at last.Some of us are easily pleased, as are our plants. The agapanthus flowers are standing to attention as are the rudbeckia and maybe now the grass will become green again, all refreshed by the welcome rain.

Holidays! - This week the schools broke up for the summer holidays, when teachers take a well-earned rest and children of all ages prepare to move on to the next step in their lives. For some it means university, for others starting at college and for our own village school, the older children will be leaving to begin at their new senior schools as the little tots start the big adventure of school for the very first time. I received this from a Catsfield grandmother and I - and I’m quite sure many of our readers – can identify with her sentiments.

Ahh, the nostalgia of the long school summer holiday. I remember, as a child, that wonderful feeling of freedom. Six weeks stretching before me, with no school. Days spent in the woods and fields, only returning home at tea time. When I had my children, that same euphoria. I could enjoy their company for six weeks, unfettered by the school timetable. Now, I have grandchildren and the feeling remains, undiminished, with their joy, in contemplation of the school-free weeks ahead.

Welcome rain.

Sport and Farming – from Ann - Cricket news is that we got a game in on Sunday away at Ashburnham on a hill affording a great amount of wind, but fortunately warmish. In between gossiping and watching play, we observed a constant circling of planes coming in to land at Gatwick amid dramatic cloud formations. We batted first and reached 156 at tea with James Wilson 45 and David Taylor 37. I say "at tea" but sadly Ashburnham is one of the grounds at which tea is no longer provided. Ashburnham then went into bat and quickly passed our total. This coming Sunday is at home and I will be doing the teas. Will there be sausage rolls? I expect so, but they won't be bought until the last minute in case the game is cancelled. "Bought" I hear you cry and I'm a WI member, but I'm afraid they always enthusiastically burst out of the pastry and look awful, so bought they will be.

Harvesting down here lasted one full day and then the rains came, so there is a lot of muttering and hanging around. The farm I recently wrote about on the downs at Brighton has had more rain than us and they are anxiously hoping to cut the peas. You remember I said although the crop was good, they had to be cut at the optimum moment to preserve the quality and therefore make the price worth growing. We hope they can be cut in the next day or so, or the moment will pass. Meanwhile those with grazing animals are pleased, but not satisfied with the amount of rain. It was ever thus.