Catsfield Village Voice

The traditional ‘Afternoon Tea’ was held in the Village Hall last Sunday afternoon by the parish church fundraisers to remember the feast day of St Laurence and was a great success.

Thirty-one people attended and all had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. The food was incredible with a wonderful selection of sandwiches and sausage rolls, cheese and fruit scones with pots of butter, jam and cream, fluffy meringues, a selection of assorted cakes, little individual fruit trifles topped with cream and bottomless teapots constantly being refilled by Sandra and her hardworking team. Vegetarian and gluten-free diets were catered for too with their own individual cake stands.

After we had all eaten ourselves to a standstill, Fr Robert challenged us with a well-prepared quiz on facts about WW2. We played as teams of four tables with questions that had us thinking and the winners were the WI table (of course!) who were rewarded with chocolate bars and the raffle was drawn before we rolled our way home, feeling very full.

The event raised an excellent £357.50 for church funds. Congratulations yet again to Sandra for organising such an enjoyable event, she always meticulously adds the little touches that make everything she plans so special. She says a special thank you to her team of hard-working helpers – you all know who you are – and without whom she couldn’t manage.

Catsfield Fete – from Scott Lavocah - Many thanks to those who attended the Fete and Barn Dance on Saturday, August 2. It was a busy and fun-filled day, but of course these two events would not have happened without the following people: The fantastic volunteers who have helped set up, man stalls and put away everything at the end. To James Parker of Parker & Son for being our headline sponsor and to Paul Wilson of Play Sport for his sponsorship, your sponsorships were much appreciated.

The Wacky Band the Acromax Gymnastics Club and Performance Group for the great music and displays. To the village clubs and societies who have contributed… The WI, Cricket Club, Stoolball Club and Pre-school. To the Horticultural Society for letting us use their fete equipment and to the Parish Council for letting us use the recreation ground on the day. To everyone in the village who kindly donated bottles for the Bottle Tombola. To Rachel and Tim Gowland for letting us use Great Park Farm for the Barn Dance.To the Catsfield Steamers for an amazing Barn Dance… it was great to see you back in Catsfield again.

And last, but not least the amazing team of people who put on the Fete and Barn Dance. They are Jessamy Lavocah, Paula Barker, Nick Rance, Megan Gowland, Laura Hoy, Carol Hodgson, Ali Cowlen and Katy Reed Rance. Without them none of it would have happened.

We have organised the Fete and Barn Dance this year to raise money for various things that we would like to do at the Village Hall, namely solar panels, air conditioning in the main hall and a new boiler, which hopefully we will receive some grant funding for. We will also make contributions to the Clubs and Societies who have helped on the day. We would appreciate any feedback from both the Fete and Barn Dance.

Jan writes – Back in the day I was a ‘follower of fashion’ believe it or not, wearing my white lace up boots coupled with purple hotpants! Together with my mini skirts and maxi-dresses, one of my favourite purchases was an off-white PVC coat which I used to wear when riding pillion on Brian’s motorbike. Consequently, every now and then I had to spread the coat out on the floor and wash off the offending dirt that it had acquired with soapy water and a sponge. Oh, the price of vanity and how we suffered just to look ‘trendy’ – but what fun we had! Sadly, now I mostly live in trousers and long-sleeved tops to cover up the inevitable decline.

Sport etc - from Ann - Cricket news. We played Crowhurst on their ground last Sunday when a good wicket gave our openers the chance to put on 194 for 4 at tea. Charlie Francis, who has played for us since a youngster, got 90 runs partnered by another of our young chaps Harry Strugnel 35. The day was hot with no shade for spectators or scorers. Despite some enthusiastic bowling and fielding, Crowhurst reached 200 for 6, which meant we lost by four wickets. Keith, our indefatigable umpire, did the whole match, no doubt in one of his funny hats. We play Hurst Green at home this Sunday and a win would be very nice please boys.

Speaking of boys, I went with my Philcox cousins to Arundel in the week to see Sussex beat Kent in a 50 over game. We took a bat and a tennis ball and the boys played cricket between innings under the trees, joined by several elderly boys and young children. It was great fun and demonstrated how the game should be played and watched. Disappointedly, there was no rendition of Sussex by the Sea, which is regularly played at the Amex when Brighton play and it stirs the heart.

Farming here continues in good weather with the barley being cut and no-one is moaning, although expect rain dances very soon.