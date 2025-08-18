Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

The Scout Group – from Sandra Creasey (Section Volunteer/Leader). The group takes children from age 4yrs to 17yrs in five sections from the local villages of Catsfield, Ninfield and Crowhurst. We have just completed our first year of Squirrels, our youngest section. It has been so popular and successful that we are definitely continuing with that.

What a busy and exciting summer term our Scout group have had. We were very lucky to set up archery and axe throwing in privately owned land over a two-week period. The Squirrels had a go at soft archery and axe throwing following the same strict Archery UK standards. The Beavers, Cub and Explorers used wooden recurve bows and stainless throwing axes, some a lot more accurately than others. We are lucky that our group now has two qualified Archery instructors to run the activity. We also had a week of water challenges in which no one escaped the soaking.

The Cubs and Scouts had the opportunity to have a sleepover on the HMS Belfast in the middle of the Thames in London. We had a train journey up there and back and some hadn’t been on a train before.

Learning Archery

What an amazing experience it was, 20 young people slept on bunks in the depths of the Belfast, had supper and breakfast there and had a full private tour and activities on the ship with no-one else about. This unique experience will be remembered for a long time to come. We heard real stories of the war ship’s adventures in the frozen Arctic convoys in the 2nd World War, we saw actual film of the rough seas.

Not much sleep was had; a mouse running across under the bunks…..eek!! The Imperial War Museum who now own and operate the ship thought that they had resolved that problem…...it makes for a more authentic experience, I guess.

The Beaver Scouts had a very hot weekend at the Bushy Wood Scout Camp. They went wall climbing, archery, water rockets, followed the low rope course, the obligatory camp fire which everyone in our group loves. All were shattered by home time.

The Explorer Scouts visited the Blacklands Camp where they had a chilled, but very wet weekend, lit fires, listened to music, hiked, made life size rafts and sort of floated on them, until they fell to bits in the lake and also went climbing. A lovely finish to the season.

London - through a porthole on board The Belfast

In September our Squirrels and Beavers are booked in to have a sleepover at a soft play and gym, so wish the leaders luck …… another night with no sleep!

Talking of Volunteers. We always need more adults! No pay but so much fun, make new friends for life and have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to shape the next generation of young adults. Email: [email protected] and come and join us.

Catsfield WI held their summer Garden Party in the Village Hall garden the other day and were glad of the shade of a borrowed gazebo in the hot sun. Many members were unable to attend, probably because it is the height of the holiday season and there’s a lot going on. We were kept on our toes by a tricky quiz from Beryl before a lovely tea prepared by the committee and the inevitable raffle. It was an enjoyable afternoon spent in the company of friends with lots of chatting and laughter. The September meeting will be on Thursday 4th at 2pm when our speaker will be Penny Philcox with a talk entitled ‘Nature’s Fliers.’ Visitors and new members are very welcome.

Jan writes – Apparently crocheting has become an extremely popular hobby amongst various age groups and crocheted clothes are the latest fashion. That’s yet another style that has come back from the 1960’s when my very talented mother-in-law crocheted a trouser suit and a mini dress for me. She also made poncho’s which were sold in the Battle Wool shop. Sadly, I have never been creative at crochet, knitting, or even sewing. In fact Brian said that he didn’t think that it was possible to sew a button on a shirt upside down, but I managed it once, without any trouble at all.

On board the Belfast

Sport and Farming – from Ann - We had a win, none of our players took their shirts off and rushed to the corner flag, at least they might have done but there are no corner flags in cricket and village cricket is a much more sedate game than football. Under a slightly amended format we played Hurst Green at home to the sounds of Eastbourne Airborne in the distance.

Batting first, we reached 183 for 3 in 35 overs with David Taylor and Nat Nixon getting 50’s each. Tea was provided early by Chris Cook, her fourth duty this summer due to a regular tea lady being injured. Hurst Green went out to bat and were 96 all out. Local player Will Fry returned to the side and bowled well with two wickets as did Harry Strugnell and Ed Malins. Elliot Holmes on debut for us got 3 wickets for 24 runs, with another newcomer Sam Holmes getting one wicket. Several of us are going to Hove this Sunday to watch Sussex v Yorkshire and a win would be very nice.

Farming news is dry, dry, dry with the harvest almost finished, machinery put away and our lanes are busy with trailer loads of very expensive straw going to stables and farms. The carbon capturing grass can now be cut after two years growth and is being utilised before it can be ploughed, if the plough can get into the ground. Then the crops on a local farm will only be grass and wheat, no rape or beans.

Last winter it was too wet for most of the wheat to be sown so late cropping barley was sown. What will happen this autumn and will this new form of agriculture work, is debatable? What's the betting everything will change again in a few years, by which time our farmers will be very fed up indeed.