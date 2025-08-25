Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Thanks to Gareth Garner for this - The ‘Men in Sheds’ concept was created in Australia in the late 1990s to tackle social isolation and improve health and wellbeing in older men. It then spread to New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, Canada and, more recently, Europe and the USA with a total worldwide of around 2,500 Sheds in 2022. Men’s Sheds (or Sheds) are like garden sheds, in the fact that they are places for men to pursue practical interests, practice skills and enjoy making and mending. The difference to a garden shed is that the Men in Shed project is also about sharing knowledge and skills as well as social connections and friendship building. Men are living longer and while this is good news, research indicates that older men are increasingly experiencing loneliness.

The Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness estimates that eight million men (of all ages) in the UK feel lonely at least once a week, with nearly three million reporting that it is a daily occurrence. One in ten men said they would not admit to feeling lonely. It has been acknowledged that men respond positively to environments that allow them to feel at home and learn-by-doing, in practical group situations with other men.

The project is an innovative way of engaging socially isolated men in an informal adult learning activity where they can keep mind and body active; whilst also being able to learn and understand about health and wellbeing in their changing lives. It provides a safe, supportive and friendly setting where men (and women) can socialise, learn new skills and hone existing skills by working alongside each other on community projects and projects that raise funds for the Shed.

Made by the Men's Shed

Bexhill Men’s Shed provides a workshop space where men (and women) in Bexhill can use and share their practical skills and life experiences to support each other, working side by side and producing and repairing items. The Shed has supported the local community in projects such as making Infant School Play equipment, refurbishing garden benches/tables.Helped the local cafe “The Good Story” at 45 St. Leonards Road, Bexhill set up. They make things in house such as hedgehog houses, bird tables and nesting boxes and many other items to raise funds to remain self-sustaining. They have taken commissions to build planters for other charities, specially made bird boxes for tawny owls and sparrows.The Shed has helped charities by making hobby horses, ships emerging from the ground, commemorative signs and much more. It is a place to learn new skills or relax with soft drinks – a place to meet new friends and regain a sense of purpose. It can create a feeling of wellbeing to combat loneliness and isolation in a relaxed but safe environment.

Opening hours: 9.30am – 4.30pm. Monday and Tuesday - men only. Wednesday and Thursday - open to all (30% of members are ladies) They can be found at Jameson Mews, Jameson Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN40 1EG.

Rumours abound amongst the local community that the Normanhurst Estate has been sold again – does anyone know if it is true? If you do, please get in touch by email and I can pass the news on to everyone. Of course, everyone hopes that it won’t have been sold to more developers and that the battle to prevent unsuitable planning permission will have to start all over again.

On VJ Day along with other churches in the country, the bells of St Laurence rang out at 6.30pm to commemorate the ending of the war in Japan and the conclusion of the Second World War. Before the bells were rung a prayer was recited in honour of all those who gave their lives in this conflict.Walking up the path to church on a warm, sunny Sunday morning this week, I was thinking what a lovely sound it is to hear those ancient bells being rung so melodically. Thank you to the bell ringers who take it in turn week after week to ring out the bells of St Laurence Church and summon the congregation to the services.

Have you seen the burnt-out wreck of a car at the entrance to Glebe Cottages in Church Road? It has been there for a couple of weeks now but the vandals who carried out this selfish act didn’t stop to think of the impact that it would have on the residents of neighbouring properties. They lit their fire next to the pole carrying the telephone cables to the area, melting the wires and causing the pole to need replacing. Therefore, the local community have been without telephones or Internet connection ever since – a temporary ‘hub’ has been set up but the efficiency of that is intermittent and they have to wait until it can all be replaced and the wreck removed.

Jan writes – I have come to the conclusion that my bus pass and I should not be allowed out together.Recently I decided to have a trip to Bexhill courtesy of the bus pass, I would have an hour to do a bit of shopping before returning on the next bus back to Battle. After a successful outward trip and an enjoyable time in the town, I got to the bus stop in good time for the return journey where I was informed via a screen that its arrival was imminent. Several buses came and went but none had the number 95 on them and seeking information from one of the drivers, I was told that the Battle bus had a 94 on it which (unknown to me and my eyesight is very poor) was then changed to a 95. The next one to Battle wouldn’t be coming for another hour and a half so I had to ‘bite the bullet’ and have a taxi home at great expense. So much for my free bus pass trip to Bexhill!

Ann writes - No cricket fixture last Sunday as it was time for Sussex County Cricket to distribute free tickets to the volunteers who help run the amateur game and we were lucky to get a few. It was a beautiful day and we sat enjoying a 50 over cup competition game against top of the table Yorkshire. The ground was nearly full and it was a great atmosphere, particularly fun to watch the seagulls eventually working out how to undo a couple of bananas left on the boundary for tired bowlers. Sadly, there was no ‘Sussex by the Sea,’ but there again neither were we "treated" to ‘Ilkleymoor bah tat (sic)’. It was like being in a BBC nature unit production as we watched hundreds of typically dressed English blokes in baggy tee shirts, shorts and the inevitable beards constantly moving towards the waterholes like wildebeests (the bar in other words), followed by the usual trail to the gents. It was dizzying, but we managed to watch avidly while Yorkshire eventually beat us, not before witnessing some superb bowling by Milnes of Yorkshire and their excellent batting. The fielding by both sides was exceptional and fun to see them throwing themselves on the ground to save a run and even rolling over - a sight seldom seen at Catsfield, which admittedly would ensue a fair amount of broken bones on the concrete-like surface. We play at home this Sunday.

A strange thing happened in Watermill Lane this week when the gardens of my neighbour and me were invaded by a couple of women picking our damsons. They uttered not a word and when challenged merely scowled angrily trailing off down the road pulling trollies of boxes of fruit. We are also occasionally aware of transmission of small packages in gateways followed by vehicles roaring off. Please be aware of these unwelcome visitations.