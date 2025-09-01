Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Now we are into September, at the start of the meteorological autumn and the end of the school holidays, harvest is underway and the Fundraisers of St Laurence Church are planning a Harvest Supper. This will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 4th October at 7pm and booking in advance is essential. Tickets are £15 each and are available from Sandra by calling 01424 774708 or 07545292533

Jan writes – Back in the day, us teenage girls were wearing fluorescent ankle socks. They came in bright colours such as yellow, orange, pink and lime green but due to my Gran’s aversion to anything green – which was considered to be unlucky – I settled for ‘shocking pink.’ Superstitions seem to be passed on from one generation to another and I still throw spilt salt over my left shoulder, look for a second magpie when having seen just one and don’t start me off on black cats! It takes all sorts and as the old Sussex saying goes, ‘It’s the way yer mother put your hat on.’

Ann writes - Readers will be pleased to note that the dreaded damson snatchers of Watermill Lane have been thwarted and haven't been seen since. I have stood down the Flying Fruit Squad, having not wished to bother them with a trifling matter like this. It has reminded me, however, of those days when the groundsman and I made damson chutney, which took ages but was delicious. I used a variation of Brian Hanrahan's report on the British jet fighters in the Falklands War, I counted them in and I counted them out. Extremely tedious, as there are over 100 damson stones to be removed from sticky, hot chutney at the end of a long day. It's over, no more chutney making.

Sport - Our second to last home cricket match against Northiam was a long slog for our poor team who started the day with only 10 players and ended up with eight, due to illness and injury. We were lent a fielder by Northiam as is customary, but lacking in bowlers and against their strong side, they amassed 267 for 8 at tea, with the balls continually having to be sought amongst the still uncut hedges and bracken. David Taylor took 3 for 41, Sam Holmes 2 for 52 and Mark Strugnell 2 for 58. Sam is a new youngster we have, who used to attend Catsfield school and he plays for us on Sundays with his dad; a very nice touch. Chris Cook provided her usual splendid tea and then we went into bat, but of course with only eight batsmen. We ended up 106 all out, David Taylor 24, captain Nat Dixon 31 and Harry Strugnell 20. Northiam's captain came up at the end to thank us for a nice village match on our ground with it's good facilities, a tea, umpire and scorer. Those last three due to the Cook family. He also thanked me for letting them win, to which I replied "We'll beat you next year", so we all had a nice afternoon. Next Sunday we are away at Beckley followed by the last match at home to Mountfield. It's becoming a habit for teams to want to play their fixtures on our ground, which I wonder is because of the teas?