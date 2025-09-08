Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

The Fundraisers of St Laurence Church are planning a Harvest Supper to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 4th October at 7pm and booking in advance is essential. Tickets are £15 each and are available from Sandra by calling 01424 774708 or 07545292533

As reported in this column a week or two ago - residents in the Glebe Cottages area were without broadband and landlines for several weeks after a car fire caused by vandals damaged a telegraph pole. The pole and fibre optic cables had not been fixed after the fire in Church Road, Catsfield on 13 August. It’s good to hear from local residents that eventually the damage was repaired and at last the burnt-out wreck has been taken away.

The September meeting of the Catsfield WI saw a good turnout of members and several guests filling the Village Hall to hear the talk given by Penny Philcox entitled ‘Nature’s Fliers’ and illustrated by a large selection of wonderful photographs all taken by Penny herself. First the business matters had to be attended to after a rousing rendering of Jerusalem accompanied by David on the piano. The minutes were read and thanks given to all those who made cakes and helped with the Fete at the beginning of August. Details were given of the Christmas lunch on 11th December to be held again at the Brick Wall Hotel, Sedlescombe and a list would be going round later.

Catsfield Village Hall

We sat back to be fascinated by Penny’s extremely interesting talk and beautiful pictures. She started by talking about the world of insects, saying that there are one million named species of insects in the world but it is estimated that there are at least ten million more yet to be discovered. There are 1.4 billion for every human being – a scary fact! We saw pictures of many different types of bee, especially bumble bees of which there are 250 different species, often with very different nesting techniques for reproducing their young and different ways of collecting and carrying the pollen from the flowers that they visit. Then we moved on to wasps, the common wasp we all regard as a useless nuisance but Penny pointed out that they are also valuable for pollinating and eating many pests. There are many kinds of wasps such as the 220 different types of gall wasps, responsible for causing the formation of oak apples (galls) when they deposit their eggs into the branch of a tree – oak apples being the original source of permanent ink. Hornets - the European hornet which could be wiped out by the Asian hornet if it manages to establish itself in this country which it is trying hard to do, hover flies which can resemble hornets. Beetles, of which there are at least 4,000 species including the much-loved Ladybird which is fast disappearing due to the predatory Harlequin beetle which is eating them all. The Ladybird can eat 5000 aphids in its lifetime. Beautiful dragon and damsel flies with their delicate wings and colours. There are at least 2,500 different species of day and night time moths but only 59 types of butterflies. Penny showed us images of many stunning moths and some of the more familiar butterflies which we can still see occasionally now. The beautiful painted lady butterfly travels a vast distance to return here from Africa. Sadly though, the flying insect population has declined by about 66% in the last twenty years.

Lastly, Penny talked about birds – as with all the above, there’s too much fascinating information to go into detail, but just to name a few - the smallest bird in the UK, the Goldcrest weighs the same as a 20p coin, yet this tiny bird flies from Russia across the North Sea in winter to reach our shores. We have a selection of tits that inhabit our gardens and open spaces and we saw a drawing by Penny of a Long-tailed Tit’s nest, too tiny and well hidden for her to photograph. It is spherical with a small opening and made from lichens bound together by a particular type of cobweb and lined with over 2,000 feathers. As the large brood of this tiny and remarkable bird grow, the minute nest expands to accommodate them. We heard about Kestrels, Day and Night flying Owls, Hooper Swans arriving from Iceland, Barnacle Geese flying to Ireland from Scandinavia, the 44,000 mile annual round journey of the Arctic Terns returning to the same nesting site. We were all bowled over by the interesting information and lovely photographs in Penny’s talk (the majority of which were taken in and around Catsfield). The extent of her knowledge is incredible and we do hope she will come and talk to us again.

A lovely tea awaited us and the drawing of two raffles took place. The next meeting will be on 2nd of October at 2pm when Sue Hilder Smith will be demonstrating how to administer CPR and use the defibrillator which is located outside the Village Hall.

Jan writes – Not so long ago, if one wanted to donate money to a certain charity, a volunteer with a collection box made it simple to give whatever one could afford at the time. Sadly, now for several reasons it no longer seems possible due to collecting boxes being stolen, volunteers scared of being mugged on street corners or indeed to scamming. I have had people coming to the door supposedly from different charities wanting my commitment to donate regularly. One feels that we have to be on the alert nowadays which makes it very difficult for genuine charities to raise funds. What a sad world this is becoming.

Ann writes - Sporting news first. Our cricketers played their penultimate game of the season away at a lovely rural cricket ground at Beckley. After a long absence of playing them, it was good to renew this friendly side's acquaintance. Beckley batted first and reached 198 for 4 in a 30 over match. Owen Cullip's bowling got figures of 1 for 18, Charlie Haffenden 2 for 27 and homegrown David Taylor 1 for 33. All adjourned to the Rose and Crown pub, where I hear a splendid tea was provided. No doubt feeling rather full up, we very nearly won reaching 169 for 6 wickets, losing by only 29 runs. Harry Strugnell got 37 and Owen Cullip 76. Then guess what, they all adjourned back to the Rose and Crown for shepherd’s pie. I'm very sorry I missed all this gastronomy, but the team deserved this treat after suffering a season of injuries. Sadly, Julian Buss got a deflected ball to the face and had to go to hospital during the match and I understand our captain John Ferdinand still hasn't recovered from his bad eye injury at the beginning of the season. We should be playing our last game against Mountfield at home this Sunday where we hope nobody else gets battered.

Our footballers beat Battle Seconds at home 6 - 2, early days I know after only two matches, but we are third in the table. I'm afraid there is no news of any eating going on, but then there is hardly time in a football match and perhaps the players go for a drink afterwards?

Farming news is rather dire, since this small amount of rain hasn't done enough to restore most of the grazing land and anyway it is too late for those trying to sell their fattened animals. One of my friends has had to withdraw his cattle from the market as they didn't reach the grade to be sold at profit. Therefore, they will have to be brought back to the barn for the winter involving using his very expensive fodder much earlier than usual. The same applies to the sheep, who haven't been "finished" to a viable standard, so they are dispersed on the marsh and at home.